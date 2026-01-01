Organizations need fresher insights from operational data, but real-time analytics often means adding another engine and more infrastructure to manage. This session is for data engineers, architects, and analytics teams evaluating how to support low-latency use cases directly in Snowflake.

We’ll walk through how Interactive Tables and DataStream can support real-time analytics natively in Snowflake. We’ll show how these capabilities reduce the need for a separate third-party analytics engine while keeping data processing and analysis in one platform.

In this Hands-on Lab, we will build a real-time analytics solution using DataStream for continuously changing data and Interactive Tables for low-latency analysis. We’ll demonstrate the end-to-end architecture, inspect how data moves through the solution, and show how teams can query fresh results as new data arrives.

Attendees will leave with a clear understanding of how Snowflake can support real-time analytics workloads, where Interactive Tables and DataStream fit, and how to evaluate this approach against adding a separate engine such as ClickHouse.