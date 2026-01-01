Zero-to-Snowflake for Analysts

New to Snowflake and ready to start analyzing data, but not sure where to begin? This hands-on session is built specifically for data analysts who need to get from raw data to actionable insights fast. The hard part is knowing which Snowflake features actually matter for your day-to-day work — from loading and shaping data to applying AI — without wading through everything the platform can do.

New to Snowflake and ready to start analyzing data? Join our Snowflake Solutions Engineering team for a practical, hands-on session covering data loading, semi-structured data with the VARIANT type, dynamic tables for pipeline visualization, and AI-powered analytics using AISQL Functions, Cortex Search, Cortex Analyst, and Snowflake Intelligence.

In this Hands-on Lab, we will:



Ingest data from an external stage using our most common data loading methods

Handle semi-structured data with the VARIANT data type

Use dynamic tables to build and visualize a simple data pipeline, including the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) to understand its flow

Explore the Cortex Playground and use AISQL Functions to clean data and derive insights

If time allows, take a look at Cortex Search, Cortex Analyst, and Snowflake Intelligence

By the end of this session, you'll be confident in your ability to get started with Snowflake, allowing you to focus on what you do best: analyzing data and uncovering valuable insights. Ready to get started? Register now and secure your spot!