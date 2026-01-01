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INDUSTRY SOLUTIONS

Manufacturing Data Cloud

Simplify your data operations and management and unleash the power of AI to improve supply chain performance, power smart manufacturing, and generate value from connected products.

Overview

Unlock your potential with data and AI

Manufacturing organizations around the world are simplifying access to their operational data, enabling secure collaboration, powering advanced machine learning and analytics, and deploying intelligent AI applications with Snowflake.

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Easily deploy data and AI across your organization

Streamline operations and save time with one fully managed platform. Integrated across your different data types and clouds, it helps simplify complex workflows, power business-critical use cases and uncover new commercial strategies.

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Connect the manufacturing ecosystem

A diverse ecosystem of equipment manufacturers, software providers, logistics partners, and top data and solutions providers allows you to seamlessly share and use data so you can optimize factory floor network performance, improve employee and machine experiences, and more effectively monetize new services.

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Govern and protect data with industry-leading security

Secure and govern your data with best-in-class security and data protocols, and use AI and large language models within your existing security framework. With built-in policies, access controls and end-to-end observability, you can innovate with confidence, knowing your data is protected.

Solutions

Power Your Data with Snowflake

Optimize Supply Chain Operations

Power Smart Manufacturing

Generate Value from Connected Products

Streamline workflows

Improve supply chain resilience and performance with AI and unified data

Combine internal supply chain data with live market and weather data from Snowflake Marketplace. Apply AI to predict and mitigate disruptions, enabling secure, real-time collaboration with all your supply chain partners.

Overcome volatility with data and AI
manufacturing warehouse with blue overlay and icon chain

Build for the future

Integrate OT, IoT and IT data to unlock Industry 4.0

  • Get a comprehensive view of your operations by bringing shop floor and device data into one platform. 

  • Use AI to analyze production processes in near real time, boosting efficiency and accelerating your Industry 4.0 initiatives.

Read Top Manufacturing Data Trends
Modern EV Factory. On Automated Production Line Robot Arms Transporting Automotive Battery Modules onto Conveyor Belt. Electric Car Battery Pack Manufacturing Process.

Grow your business

Monetize streaming data and optimize connected product performance

Use a secure platform to analyze large volumes of connected product data in near real-time. Optimize performance, enhance user experiences and drive innovation by increasing visibility into product performance post-sales and even enable upstream quality improvements.

Read Sub-Zero’s story
canned drinks laying down in a refrigerator

Manufacturing Sub-Verticals

Use Case Spotlight

Optimize supply chain

Power smart manufacturing

Generate value from connected products

Build resilience in your manufacturing supply chain with data

Learn how data can help you quickly recover from problems and gain more control over your supply chain.

Get the ebook

8 ways manufacturers improve supply chain resilience and gain efficiency with the AI Data Cloud

Find out how Snowflake customers are optimizing product performance through access to high-volume, connected (IoT) data and service history.

Get the ebook
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Supply chain live demo: AI agents and the new era for supply chain optimization

Transform your supply chain with Snowflake’s agentic AI capabilities. Eliminate silos, democratize data access and deliver actionable insights directly to your business teams.

Watch the webinar

Partner Solutions Bring It All Together

Snowflake has a robust ecosystem of partners that provide manufacturing solutions to enable key use cases. 

Logos of manufacturing data providers on Snowflake Marketplace

Snowflake Marketplace

See the latest listings from essential industry data and app providers like Fourkites, Resilinc, AccuWeather, S&P Global, Versed AI and more.

Browse Marketplace
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Snowflake Partners

Build the future of your business by connecting essential systems integrators, technology providers and applications directly in your Snowflake account. 

Explore Partner Network
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Snowflake Community

See how leading data practitioners are building the future of manufacturing on Snowflake. 

Join the Community

Where Data Does More

Start for free
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