Manufacturing Data Cloud

EDF Builds an Intelligent Customer Engine on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud
EDF reduced model deployment time from months to weeks, empowering them to develop new data products 4x faster, delivering insights that improve energy efficiency.
Simplify your data operations and management and unleash the power of AI to improve supply chain performance, power smart manufacturing, and generate value from connected products.
Overview
Manufacturing organizations around the world are simplifying access to their operational data, enabling secure collaboration, powering advanced machine learning and analytics, and deploying intelligent AI applications with Snowflake.
Streamline operations and save time with one fully managed platform. Integrated across your different data types and clouds, it helps simplify complex workflows, power business-critical use cases and uncover new commercial strategies.
A diverse ecosystem of equipment manufacturers, software providers, logistics partners, and top data and solutions providers allows you to seamlessly share and use data so you can optimize factory floor network performance, improve employee and machine experiences, and more effectively monetize new services.
Secure and govern your data with best-in-class security and data protocols, and use AI and large language models within your existing security framework. With built-in policies, access controls and end-to-end observability, you can innovate with confidence, knowing your data is protected.
CUSTOMERS
Honeywell Improves Its Supply Chain and Manufacturing Processes with the AI Data Cloud
Honeywell transformed its supply chain by consolidating disparate data warehouses with Snowflake. It leverages a single source of truth for near real-time insights, optimizing inventory, matching supply with demand and navigating market disruptions.
Manufacturing Sub-Verticals
Optimize supply chain
Power smart manufacturing
Generate value from connected products
Learn how data can help you quickly recover from problems and gain more control over your supply chain.
Find out how Snowflake customers are optimizing product performance through access to high-volume, connected (IoT) data and service history.
Transform your supply chain with Snowflake’s agentic AI capabilities. Eliminate silos, democratize data access and deliver actionable insights directly to your business teams.
Learn how industry leaders are realizing the benefits of Industry 4.0 with the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.
Learn how manufacturers bring operational technology and information technology data together.
By exploring common industrial use cases our customers want to solve, we show how you can use the Snowflake platform for Industry 4.0.
Unlock new opportunities with the Snowflake Manufacturing Data Cloud.
Cars today are software-defined, cloud-connected and increasingly autonomous. Learn how Snowflake can help the auto industry.
Explore how AI adoption and regulatory challenges will affect manufacturing in the years to come.
Snowflake has a robust ecosystem of partners that provide manufacturing solutions to enable key use cases.
See the latest listings from essential industry data and app providers like Fourkites, Resilinc, AccuWeather, S&P Global, Versed AI and more.
Build the future of your business by connecting essential systems integrators, technology providers and applications directly in your Snowflake account.
See how leading data practitioners are building the future of manufacturing on Snowflake.