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Healthcare & Life Sciences
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Healthcare Payers

Beneva Discover AI-Ready Insurance Data

Improve member outcomes, support population health initiatives, and reduce cost of care with a robust data and an AI foundation that supports compliance with regulatory requirements and puts your people first.

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VIRTUAL EVENT

Accelerate Healthcare & Life Sciences

Learn from industry leaders as they showcase and share how they’re enabling better healthcare outcomes with Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud for Healthcare & Life Sciences.

Overview

Why Snowflake for Healthcare Payers

Unify siloed data across source systems, derive actionable business insights and securely collaborate with internal and external teams and partners with the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

faster insights

Scale innovation

Streamline data analytics and deploy AI with ease using native AI capabilities and LLMs directly within your Snowflake account.

cost savings

Join a connected healthcare ecosystem

Leverage an open architecture that provides seamless access to a complete ecosystem of AI ready data, apps and agentic products for healthcare.

secure data

Safeguard your most sensitive data and AI assets

Enjoy enterprise-grade security, governance, observability, and business continuity and disaster recovery controls across regions and clouds.

our customers

leading healthcare payerschoose Snowflake

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Bupa Creates a Healthier and More Innovative Data Ecosystem

Unified data and new AI use cases help Bupa become even more customer-centric and connect patients to the treatments they need — faster than ever before.

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  • 90% Reduction in data ingestion times
  • 99.9% Availability for contact center data
Read the case study
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Leading healthcare payers trust Snowflake

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Key use cases across healthcare payers

regulatory reporting

Member 360

Create holistic member views using unstructured and structured health data across EHRs, claims management systems and social determinants of health data.

Explore the use case
regulatory reporting

Population health analytics

Deliver care at scale through longitudinal member data and AI to predict and proactively treat higher-risk member populations.

customer 360

Cost of care management

Leverage the power of data and AI to identify high-risk and high-cost member populations for proactive interventions.

regulatory reporting

Contact center

Use the power of data and AI to drive contact center efficiency — providing faster, more personalized engagement for members.

SNOWFLAKE PARTNER NETWORK

The Healthcare Ecosystem Builds on Snowflake

Our network of data and services providers can help you migrate, maximize and extend your Snowflake deployment.

Explore Snowflake Partners
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Get Started

Take the next stepwith Snowflake

Start your 30-daySnowflake trial today

  • $400 in free credits
  • Immediate access to the AI Data Cloud
  • Enable your most critical data workloads
Start for free

SNOWFLAKE FOR HEALTHCARE PAYERS

Frequently Asked Questions

Your top questions for getting started with Snowflake for Healthcare Payers.

Cloud platforms offer healthcare organizations a secure, scalable foundation to unify data, reduce costs and accelerate innovation. The following are some of the key advantages organizations in this industry can take advantage of:

Aggregate siloed data: Eliminate data silos by unifying disparate sources (EHRs, claims, genomics) into a single source of truth. This enables better insights that power downstream use cases like care delivery and operational efficiency.  

Tap into a connected ecosystem: Securely share live data with research and business partners without costly and risky data duplication. This can speed up clinical trial timelines, lower research costs, improve marketing personalization and create new opportunities for data monetization.

Promote business continuity: Cultivate resilience with superior disaster recovery to protect critical systems from downtime. Cloud platforms can also reduce capital expenditures by shifting to a predictable operational model while supporting compliance with HIPAA.

Leverage data and AI for ROI: Use your unified data to power AI and machine learning models. This allows you to deploy predictive analytics that lower operational costs, optimize supply chains and accelerate the drug discovery pipeline.

Snowflake supports leading, globally recognized public sector and commercial security standards to enable compliance and data protection, including PHI and PII. These certifications include HIPAA, HITRUST, FedRamp, SOC2 and GDPR. Learn more on Snowflake’s security hub.

Yes, Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud enables healthcare payer organizations to activate all their multimodal data (structured, unstructured, semi-structured), wherever it may live, across clouds and regions. This includes call transcripts, PDFs, audio files and DICOM images.

Snowflake is compatible with many best-of-breed industry solutions for healthcare payer organizations, many of which are accessible via native apps and connectors in Snowflake Marketplace.

Yes. Organizations like Elevance Health, Centene Corporation, NIB Health Funds, Honeysuckle Health, BUPA and more trust Snowflake with their business-critical workflows. Discover more customer examples here.

Where Data Does More

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