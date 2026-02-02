AI chatbots are probably one of the fastest-growing categories of applications in recent years, expanding to almost a billion users in less than two years. New innovations such as deep research are further proving the power of agentic AI with complex reasoning. No wonder every organization is racing to make AI real and useful for its employees. Early successes are evident, with early adopters reporting averaging 41% in ROI from AI initiatives.

At the same time, it can take several months for successful projects to reach production, and there are still concerns about getting relevant insights quickly, independently and securely.

This is why we set out to develop Snowflake Intelligence. Now, every user in an organization — regardless of function or technical depth — can easily use the power of AI within their enterprise context to gain value from all their data, both structured and unstructured. And they can do all this inside the security and governance perimeter of Snowflake’s trusted platform.

Snowflake Intelligence, now generally available, is an enterprise intelligence agent that puts insights at every user’s fingertips. It enables every employee to answer questions, no matter how simple or complex, in natural language. They can move beyond the “what” to uncover the critical “why,” fostering a new data culture where every employee can derive deep insights and take timely action for faster outcomes.