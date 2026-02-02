AI chatbots are probably one of the fastest-growing categories of applications in recent years, expanding to almost a billion users in less than two years. New innovations such as deep research are further proving the power of agentic AI with complex reasoning. No wonder every organization is racing to make AI real and useful for its employees. Early successes are evident, with early adopters reporting averaging 41% in ROI from AI initiatives.
At the same time, it can take several months for successful projects to reach production, and there are still concerns about getting relevant insights quickly, independently and securely.
This is why we set out to develop Snowflake Intelligence. Now, every user in an organization — regardless of function or technical depth — can easily use the power of AI within their enterprise context to gain value from all their data, both structured and unstructured. And they can do all this inside the security and governance perimeter of Snowflake’s trusted platform.
Snowflake Intelligence, now generally available, is an enterprise intelligence agent that puts insights at every user’s fingertips. It enables every employee to answer questions, no matter how simple or complex, in natural language. They can move beyond the “what” to uncover the critical “why,” fostering a new data culture where every employee can derive deep insights and take timely action for faster outcomes.
Snowflake Intelligence: Your enterprise intelligence agent
Snowflake Intelligence acts as an always-available thought partner, facilitating deep research and suggesting solutions to previously difficult and time-consuming business problems. It transforms enterprise knowledge into action by focusing on three key areas:
Driving deep analyses for quick action: Using natural language, users can deeply analyze, reason and gain insights from all structured and unstructured data together. This includes business data, third-party and market sources through an ecosystem of data agents.
What if you could solve your 500 dashboards’ worth of questions and answers with one simple question? For example, you could ask "Which market segment is showing the highest attrition and why?" and get comprehensive insights across all structured and unstructured business data in a flash. Snowflake Intelligence helps you find the answer to that elusive “why” with a brilliant correlation that you were seeking but didn’t know where to look.
That is the power of Snowflake Intelligence.
Delivering transparent and verified answers: Trust is paramount for enterprise adoption. Every Snowflake Intelligence answer is traceable back to its source, whether it's the exact SQL query or the specific documents that were referenced. Furthermore, data teams can codify "golden" questions to provide verified answers with context, signaled by a green shield for a trustworthy response and consistency across the organization.
For example, when you ask “Which market segment is showing the highest attrition and why?” you not only get the deep actionable insights but also truly trust and verify the answer you receive.
Ensuring always-on enterprise readiness: Snowflake Intelligence is an innovation in the enterprise intelligence agent space that doesn’t sacrifice security, governance, compliance and fundamentals of enterprise readiness. Agents automatically inherit and enforce all Snowflake data governance controls implemented by the customer. Queries execute with a specific user's privileges, honoring row-access policies, column-level security and data masking with zero extra effort, giving you a reliable way to run your agents at scale regardless of growing data volume and complexity.
And as described above, the answer to your questions such as “Which market segment is showing the highest attrition and why?” follows all the controls and constraints specific to what you have access to, while adhering to the governance rules and security perimeters.
Snowflake is the engine behind FanGraph, our fan identity graph that links billions of touchpoints across our entire ecosystem of commerce, collectibles and gaming. With Snowflake Intelligence, we're empowering business users across FanGraph to unlock easy and highly accurate segmentation, accelerate enterprise cross-sell opportunities and fuel our advertising business by building addressable audiences from our richest data. It’s transforming how we turn data into market-leading fan experiences, enabling true data exploration and faster decision-making across the organization.”
Maddy Want
Built on an ecosystem of success
We’re committed to helping our customers be successful from Day 1. To further accelerate that success, we’re launching Snowflake Intelligence with over 80 partners — including key data providers, consulting partners and technology partners. This robust ecosystem helps organizations access the expertise, data and support needed to unlock the full potential of their enterprise intelligence agent.
Deliver all your knowledge, with one trusted enterprise agent
Enabling your business with Snowflake Intelligence transforms the very nature of work. By delivering all your knowledge with one trusted enterprise intelligence agent, Snowflake Intelligence sparks curiosity and encourages employees to dig deeper, explore new ideas and accelerate innovation by establishing a shared understanding of the business. It’s an essential, must-have tool for organizations ready to scale insights securely and confidently and gain a true market advantage.
Ready to turn your knowledge into high-confidence decisions?
Watch the Snowflake Intelligence demo to see these capabilities in action.
Learn more about Snowflake Intelligence.
Gain insights from structured and unstructured data with Snowflake Intelligence via this quickstart.
We can't wait to see what you will achieve with Snowflake Intelligence!