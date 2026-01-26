What is Computer Vision? Applications and Use Cases

Every computer vision system starts with an image. That image might come from a smartphone camera, an industrial sensor or a satellite feed, but the process begins the same way: by capturing raw visual data. Before any analysis happens, the system cleans and standardizes that data through preprocessing, adjusting for lighting, scale and noise so the images are ready for interpretation.

Next comes feature extraction, where algorithms identify meaningful details such as edges, colors, shapes or textures. These features are then compared against learned patterns to classify what’s being seen. For example, a system trained to spot cracks in a bridge deck or barcodes on packages learns the visual signatures that define each target and uses those cues to make quick, accurate judgments.

Modern computer vision relies heavily on deep learning, especially convolutional neural networks (CNNs). These models automatically learn to recognize increasingly complex visual features — first edges and lines, then objects and scenes — by processing massive datasets of labeled images. Once trained, CNNs can run inference in real time, instantly recognizing and categorizing what a camera captures.

Many applications also use feedback loops that let systems improve as they go. When a model makes an error like misidentifying an object, the correction becomes new training data, refining the system’s accuracy over time. Combined with high-speed computing and cloud or edge deployment, these feedback-driven models enable cameras and sensors to interpret their surroundings and respond within milliseconds.