What is Computer Vision? Applications and Use Cases

Computer vision is one piece of the larger artificial intelligence puzzle. AI is a broad field focused on building systems that learn, reason and act in ways we associate with human intelligence. It includes disciplines such as natural language processing, which helps computers understand speech and text; robotics, which combines mechanical movement with perception; and decision systems that analyze data to choose optimal actions.
Computer vision occupies the visual branch of this ecosystem. While other AI systems work with words, numbers or structured data, computer vision focuses on pixels. It trains models to extract meaning from visual inputs, turning raw images and video into information they can act on.