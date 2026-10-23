Anahita Tafvizi: Every enterprise wants to go from talking about AI to actually running their business with it. For Snowflake, this launch makes a pivotal moment. Snowflake Intelligence is where our data natively meets our AI capabilities, empowering anyone to unlock intelligence that's uniquely their own. Snowflake Intelligence democratizes the power of AI, providing every user with the ability to answer complex questions in natural language. This launch is a major step towards our vision of an AI data cloud where data, AI, and applications coexist safely and seamlessly.

Ryan Green: Hello, everyone, and welcome back to Data Cloud Now. I'm currently in the studio where I'm now delighted to be joined by Anahita Tafvizi, chief data and analytics officer at Snowflake. Anahita, such a pleasure to sit down with you today.

Anahita Tafvizi: Thanks for having me. Exciting times.

Ryan Green: It is exciting times indeed, and it's an exciting next chapter for Snowflake with the launch of Snowflake Intelligence. Why was now the appropriate time for this release? And while it's now publicly GA, your team has had access to it for quite some time. What internal impact has it already brought to the team at Snowflake?

Anahita Tafvizi: You're right. Now is the right moment because the world is shifting from AI experimentation to AI in production and at the enterprise scale. Every enterprise wants to go from talking about AI to actually running their business with it. For Snowflake, this launch makes a pivotal moment. Snowflake Intelligence is where our data natively meets our AI capabilities, empowering anyone to unlock intelligence that's uniquely their own. Snowflake Intelligence democratizes the power of AI, providing every user with the ability to answer complex questions in natural language, which puts the insights at every employee's fingertips. Internally, my team has acted as customer zero for Snowflake Intelligence for nearly six months. We've used Snowflake Intelligence to build an internal go to market AI assistant amongst other things that serves over six thousand employees across sales and marketing. It answers tens of thousands of questions a week and has received over ninety percent net promoter score, meaning employees are enjoying interacting and driving value with the tool. It's enabling our sales team to ask any questions of their data through a conversational chatbot, and it's dramatically reducing the time that they spend searching for data and context. What used to take hours now takes minutes, and it's reshaping how we sell, how we go to market, and how we make decisions. And our sales team gets to use more of their time now with the customers instead. We like to say, we don't just build for our customers. We build with our customers, starting with ourselves and then showing the art of the possible to our customers.

Ryan Green: I absolutely love it, Anahita, and the numbers are are are simply remarkable. And in my role, I spent a majority of my days scripting and creating show programs, and I've historically used Gemini for this practice. How will Snowflake Intelligence not only fill that gap for me and other personas like myself, but elevate its impact to new heights?

Anahita Tafvizi: That's a great example of how this innovation unfolds, Ryan. Tools like Gemini or ChatGPT are great for creativity and ideation. What Snowflake Intelligence does differently is it connects those ideas to the right data in an easy and secure way. Think of it as your AI companion that not only helps you brainstorm, but also grounds your ideas in facts that are your company's trusted data. I love that. Whether you're generating a show script, summarizing customer insights, or analyzing audience engagement, Snowflake Intelligence draws from governed real time data. It's the difference between creating with guesswork and creating with grounded intelligence.

Ryan Green: I absolutely love it. To your point, this is an exciting next chapter, I can't wait to get my hands on this. But let's get into the details. Can you walk me through the user experience and how will this release further deliver on Snowflake's vision of empowering the AI data cloud ecosystem?

Anahita Tafvizi: The experience is intuitive by design. When you log in, Snowflake Intelligence greets you with a natural language interface. Think of it as talking with your data. You can ask questions. You can generate SQL, analyze your data and trends, or orchestrate agents, all within the Snowflake environment. Under the hood, it's powered by Cortex AI. It's all secured by Snowflake's governance and data policies. That means that your data never leaves the platform, and the intelligence that you create is both compliance and reusable. This launch is a major step towards our vision of an AI data cloud where data, AI, and applications coexist safely and seamlessly.

Ryan Green: That's wonderful to hear, Anahita. And historically, data practitioners were the ones on the front lines of tooling and data implementation. But with GenAI, LLMs, and releases like Snowflake Intelligence, it has democratized data access to the world. As teams in enterprise look to harness data's utmost potential, how should they think about upskilling their teams in order to best position themselves for long term success?

Anahita Tafvizi: Data literacy used to mean writing SQL or Python codes, building dashboards, or doing advanced analytics to answer key business questions. In the AI era, it means asking better questions and knowing how to interpret the answers with context and with judgment. I believe every company should focus on three dimensions of upskilling. Number one is technical fluency, helping teams understand data foundations that powers these AI applications. The second one is AI literacy. Training people to use AI responsibly and verifying results rather than accepting the results blindly. And then the third one is critical thinking. Teaching the teams to challenge results, to spot biases, and to apply human oversight. At Snowflake, we think of this as raising the floor and the ceiling and making it easier for anyone to use AI while helping experts go even deeper.

Ryan Green: Very well said, Anahita. And now as we enter the world of agents and agentic AI, how does Snowflake Intelligence serve very much as that bridge for Snowflake's users in this new dawn of AI?

Anahita Tafvizi: Agents are the next chapter. Intelligent systems that act on your behalf, and Snowflake Intelligence is the foundation that makes that possible. It provides the secure data, context, and reasoning layer that agents need to make high quality decisions. Without that foundation, agents are simply uninformed. But with Snowflake Intelligence, they're powerful, responsible, and grounded in reality. We see this as this sort of a new era, one where AI doesn't replace humans but augments them. The goal isn't to remove people from the loop, but it's to put intelligence in the loop.

Ryan Green: It's an exciting next chapter indeed. Thank you so much for sitting down with me, Anahita.

Anahita Tafvizi: Thank you, Ryan.

Ryan Green: And for the audience watching, I'm Ryan Green with Data Cloud Now. Thank you so much for tuning in. We'll see you soon.