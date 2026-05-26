What if every engine could work from a single governed copy of your data and your AI initiatives could reason over all of it?

Data streams directly into an Iceberg table stored on Snowflake storage for Apache Iceberg. No data duplication from ETL, no bucket to manage.

Governance, set in Snowflake, enforced on Spark. Same masking policy, same access controls, different engine. No fragmentation at the boundary, all powered by Horizon Catalog.

Snowflake Intelligence understands the meaning behind your data. Your teams ask questions in natural language. Every response respects governance. Every insight is grounded in live data.

That's the power of having agency over your data. And that's the promise of the Interoperable Lakehouse. One copy, universal governance, ready for AI and available today. Talk to your Snowflake team to learn more.