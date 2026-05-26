Virtual Hands-on Lab
The Interoperable Lakehouse: One Governed Copy of Your Data
Video Overview
Your data shouldn't live in silos, copied across engines and buckets. The Interoperable Lakehouse puts your engines, like Apache Spark, and your AI on one governed copy of your data. Data streams straight into Apache Iceberg tables on Snowflake storage, with no ETL duplication and no buckets to manage.
Set governance once in Snowflake and it holds on Spark too. The same masking policies and access controls apply across engines, powered by Snowflake Horizon Catalog. Snowflake CoWork lets your teams ask questions in natural language and get answers grounded in live data, and every response respects the governance you already have in place.
What if every engine could work from a single governed copy of your data and your AI initiatives could reason over all of it?
Data streams directly into an Iceberg table stored on Snowflake storage for Apache Iceberg. No data duplication from ETL, no bucket to manage.
Governance, set in Snowflake, enforced on Spark. Same masking policy, same access controls, different engine. No fragmentation at the boundary, all powered by Horizon Catalog.
Snowflake Intelligence understands the meaning behind your data. Your teams ask questions in natural language. Every response respects governance. Every insight is grounded in live data.
That's the power of having agency over your data. And that's the promise of the Interoperable Lakehouse. One copy, universal governance, ready for AI and available today. Talk to your Snowflake team to learn more.
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