Your agents are spending more time reading tickets than actually answering them. Most support teams already have routing and canned responses, macros, templates, knowledge base lookups. These handle repetitive cases just fine. But most agent time isn't spent on routing. It's spent on reading. A customer writes three paragraphs mixing a billing dispute, a feature request, and a bug report. Your agent reads it twice before they start typing.

AI_COMPLETE can take that ticket text and return a structured summary with core issues, affected product areas, and the customer sentiment. The agent opens the ticket with context instead of starting from zero.

Response consistency is the next problem. One agent writes a two-sentence brush off. Another writes a detailed walkthrough. Neither checks whether this customer hit the same issue last month. Give AI_COMPLETE the ticket plus your resolution playbook and the customer history, and it'll generate a draft response. The agent edits instead of writing from scratch. Your worst responses get better without your best agents changing anything.

Then there's all the resolved tickets sitting in your database. Thousands of past resolutions that nobody can actually search in a useful way. Feed the current ticket and similar past resolutions into AI_COMPLETE, and it generates a recommendation. It will write next steps based on what actually worked before. That's the difference between linking someone to a doc page they already read versus telling them, hey, just reset OAuth token and re-trigger the webhook.

So what's eating your agent's time before they start typing? Let us know in the comments below.