What is data security compliance?

Just one data breach can have catastrophic consequences for a business. Not only can it erode customer trust, it can also have devastating financial and legal repercussions.
Here are some of the key reasons why it’s important to have a data security compliance strategy:
It enhances brand reputation
A data breach, however minor, can permanently damage a company’s reputation with both existing customers and potential ones.
It maintains customer trust
Companies that aren’t transparent about how they protect personal data run the risk of losing customers’ trust and loyalty due to fear and suspicion over how their data is being used.
It prevents financial and legal penalties
Organizations which don’t adhere to the aforementioned laws and regulations (and more), knowingly or unknowingly, can face hefty fines. They can also face lawsuits from customers and governments in the event of a data breach.
It ensures operational continuity
Cyberattacks and other data breaches can force a shutdown of business operations and loss of revenue, further damaging ongoing operations.