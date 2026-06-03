What is data security compliance?

Every industry has compliance regulations and standards they must follow to ensure the integrity, confidentiality and availability of sensitive data.

Here’s an overview of some of the major regional and international data compliance standards that impact a wide range of industries:

General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

GDPR is a European data privacy and protection law that stipulates how organizations need to handle EU citizens’ data. Enforced by the European Data Protection Board (EDPB), GDPR mandates that organizations must get explicit consent from individuals to process their personal data, implement a number of specific data protection measures and notify authorities of data breaches within 72 hours.

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)

HIPAA is perhaps the one data security standard that Americans are most familiar with. Enforced by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), HIPAA requires healthcare providers to protect sensitive patient health information and safeguard electronic patient health information through strict access controls, including encryption.

California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA)

CCPA is a state law enforced by the California Attorney General’s office. It gives California consumers specific rights around the collection, use and personal sale of their personal data by businesses. It requires companies to implement security measures to protect customer data and mandates transparency around data collection practices and the provision of opt-out mechanisms. While CCPA only applies to California residents, most consumer-focused businesses have some interaction with California-based customers, which has made CCPA a major regulatory force in the U.S.

Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)

PCI DSS requires businesses that process, store or transmit credit card data to implement security measures, including firewalls and encryption, to protect cardholder information. It is enforced by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC).

Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA)

Developed by the Department of Defense, FISMA’s primary goal is to protect sensitive information held by the government. Compliance with FISMA is mandatory for all federal agencies and contractors or service providers that manage or process federal information or operate federal information systems. This includes organizations across various sectors, such as IT service providers, cloud service providers and any other entities that handle federal data.