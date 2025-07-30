Data anonymization is the process of altering or removing personally identifiable information from data sets to protect the privacy of individuals. Its purpose is to transform data so it can’t be linked back to specific individuals, thus preserving anonymity while still maintaining the usefulness of the data for analysis, research and other purposes. Anonymization can be accomplished by replacing the original data with artificial data, rearranging data set attributes in ways that differ from their original form and using machine-generated synthetic data in place of the real thing.

While data anonymization techniques can play an important role in reducing opportunities for sensitive data to be improperly disclosed, it's not an all-in-one data privacy solution. Data anonymization should be used in conjunction with other data privacy controls, including data access controls such as role-based access control (RBAC) or attribute-based access control (ABAC). Data encryption is another standard method that should be implemented to secure sensitive data. This method uses an encryption key, a mathematically derived key that prevents third parties from reading data while at rest, in transit or in active use.