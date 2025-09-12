There are many sales forecasting techniques, but here are five of the most common methods and why each is valuable in the sales forecasting process.



1. Historical sales

This method involves examining historical sales data and analyzing trends over time. Identifying the impact of various external factors on past performance can help project the impact of similar events on future sales.



2. Current sales pipelines

This type of forecast focuses on present sales pipelines, incorporating factors such as the current stage of each deal, the potential value it represents, and the likelihood that it will close.



3. Lead values

Using this approach, historical sales data, such as average sales price and value per lead, is segmented by lead source. That data is used to create a forecast based on the potential value of each individual source.



4. Sales cycle length

Understanding the length of time it takes to convert a prospect helps businesses gauge how many deals they can expect to close within a specified time frame. A model based on sales cycle length can create more accurate projections as to the expected revenue for a reporting period and provide insights on how the sales cycle could be shortened.



5. Opportunity stage

When deal stages are clearly delineated, pipeline forecasting by opportunity stage is possible. Collecting data, such as number of appointments scheduled with qualified prospects, deals closed or missed, and outstanding proposals, can be used to calculate the potential value of the sales pipeline.