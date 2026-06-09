Data Governance vs. Data Management: Key Differences

Data management involves the day-to-day tools and processes for capturing, storing, delivering and utilizing data to support the business activities of an organization.
Data management is an essential function in today’s business world. Organizations must navigate an increasingly complex data landscape, with access to more data sources and types of data than ever before. Capturing and storing all that data is only the first hurdle; it then needs to be transformed into high-quality, usable data that is accessible and secure. With the proper implementation of data management tools, organizations can:
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Collect, process and validate data
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Integrate structured and unstructured data
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Ensure the quality of data adheres to business standards
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Provide access to data
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Determine data storage needs
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Ensure data privacy and compliance
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Manage the lifecycle of data
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Ensure availability and disaster recovery