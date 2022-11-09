Operating globally is now the norm for many organizations, but it can come with many challenges. To collaborate over data requires building and maintaining pipelines, and potentially long wait times to even get access to the data. Data governance becomes harder to implement and enforce consistently across different regions and clouds. And on top of that, you need to ensure that you can operate without disruption, even in the event of an outage or failure.

Enter Snowgrid. Snowgrid is Snowflake’s cross-cloud technology layer, which interconnects your business’ ecosystems across regions and clouds, enabling you to overcome these challenges and operate at global scale. Snowgrid empowers organizations with one seamless and connected experience across globally distributed teams to collaborate more efficiently, unify governance to comply with regulations, and easily replicate more than just data for increased business continuity.

“A key pillar and principle of the Data Cloud is ‘global,’” explains Artin Avanes, Director of Product Management at Snowflake. “This means that you get the same platform, the same product experience—including the same security and governance capabilities—and that it runs the same way across 35+ cloud regions and the three major cloud providers: AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.”

At this year’s Snowday, Snowflake announced new Snowgrid capabilities covering cross-cloud collaboration, cross-cloud data governance, and cross-cloud business continuity.