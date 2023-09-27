At Snowflake, we are dedicated to helping our customers effectively mobilize their data while upholding stringent standards for compliance and data governance. We understand the importance of quick and proactive identification of objects requiring governance, as well as the implementation of protective measures using tags and policies. Over the past two years, we have introduced a range of features, including Object Tagging, Dynamic Data Masking, Tag-based Masking, Conditional Masking, and Row Access Policies, to empower Snowflake customers to govern their data at various levels.

Today, we are thrilled to announce the general availability of the Data Governance Interface in Snowsight.