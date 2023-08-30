In the modern data ecosystem, a comprehensive cross-cloud failover strategy is critical for maintaining uninterrupted operations. What makes it truly effective? First, it’s not just about the replication of an account’s data, but a full replication of role-based access control, governance policies, compute resources, network policies, integrations with identity, and other essential account entities. Second, the replication service can automatically scale based on replication demand to ensure timely data replication even as replication data volume increases. Finally, replication is easy to configure and deploy. Snowflake offers such an advanced replication mechanism that can be set up with just a few SQL commands in minutes. When using data platforms that don't support comprehensive cross-cloud replication, customers have to build custom solutions which lead to longer deployment cycles and a significantly higher total cost of ownership.

This advanced replication strategy goes beyond ensuring operational continuity; it plays a critical role in establishing cross-cloud data governance. For geographically distributed teams that use different cloud vendors, Snowflake allows the governance policies to be defined in one central place. When data moves to different regions or clouds, the governance policies are consistently applied without additional work.

Furthermore, we have seen several evolutions in organizations’ cloud strategies, often driven by events such as executive realignments, or acquisitions and mergers. Given these dynamics, choosing a data platform that provides a holistic cross-cloud replication solution not only meets today’s need but is also a future-ready decision, ensuring a seamless and disruption-free transition between cloud vendors when the need arises.