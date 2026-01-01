Yieldmo Produces Advertising Predictions 20x Faster at 25% the Cost with Snowpark Container Services

Evolving consumer data privacy requirements are transforming how organizations advertise online. As industry discussions continue about third-party cookie deprecation, advertisers seek innovative solutions to a complex problem. Yieldmo’s programmatic advertising exchange offers a “privacy first” approach to optimizing campaign performance in near real time.

Yieldmo analyzes dozens of signals — such as smartphone scrolls, tilts and swipes — from billions of daily impressions to predict audience, inventory and creative performance. Making these split-second advertising decisions with predictive insights requires AI expertise, low-latency data processing and a finely tuned data architecture that can quickly adapt to meet surging demand and evolving requirements. To achieve these goals, Yieldmo relies on Snowflake to democratize data, control costs, avoid data movement and accelerate AI workloads.