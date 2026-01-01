Forte Insurance Strengthens Its Data Foundation to Improve Operations

Forte Insurance elected to modernize its data architecture by deploying a platform that would serve as the foundation of its transformation project. The platform would need to address fragmentation and inefficiency by operating as a single source of truth and complement the company’s legacy on-premises OLTP core system database. Additionally, it would have to support the seamless operation of newly launched front-end applications.

Forte Insurance evaluated a range of cloud-based data platforms, prioritizing fast time-to-value and future scalability, modularity and cost-efficiency throughout the process. The business ran several proofs of concept (PoCs) for shortlisted products and quickly identified Snowflake as the best fit for its requirements.

Snowflake’s cloud-agnostic design, which seamlessly integrated with Forte Insurance’s existing AWS ecosystem, offered flexibility for future multi-cloud deployments, allowing the company to scale and adapt as business needs evolve. Further, Snowflake’s standard and native connectors would empower Forte Insurance to create a flexible and resilient data ecosystem.

Snowflake’s intuitive interface and native SQL capabilities also met Forte Insurance’s ease-of-use requirements. The platform aligned seamlessly with the company's in-house SQL proficiency, enabling technical teams to engage with it effortlessly. With a short learning curve, those teams quickly adapted to the new solution, significantly accelerating the transition from PoC to full-scale deployment.