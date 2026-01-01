La Rosée Cosmétiques Gets Insights to Do More for Its Customers and the Planet
With Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, La Rosée Cosmétiques improves customer and product visibility, and builds a data foundation for the future.
100M+Rows of data collected for unified insights
10xQuicker to set up sales platforms in a new region
IndustryRetail & Consumer Goods
LocationLyon, France
Natural, sustainable cosmetics start with comprehensive data
From the day it opened its doors in 2015, La Rosée Cosmétiques has put two tenets at the core of its operations: developing natural cosmetic products that are good for people’s skin, and operating in a way that’s good for the planet.
This philosophy has proven popular with consumers, with the company nearly doubling its headcount and revenue annually over the last few years. While this substantial growth has allowed La Rosée Cosmétiques to expand into new locations and product lines, it’s also led to a huge increase in data volumes.
“Every growing business reaches a point where it has to transform and change the way it approaches its IT and data,” explains Adrien Champagnon, Data Engineer and Team Lead at La Rosée Cosmétiques. “Some organizations leave it too late, so we wanted to start our transformation early, and evolve our IT and data ecosystem to avoid future technical debt. That’s why we chose Snowflake; it’s a complete platform that could support our long-term growth.”
To achieve its data transformation and continue scaling its natural product lineup and sustainable business model, La Rosée Cosmétiques migrated to Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud. Now, it has a unified view of its products and customers, a more efficient analytics platform and a solid foundation for powering future use cases.
Story highlights
- Breaking down silos to boost efficiency: Snowflake integrates with SAP and Tableau to break down organizational silos and deliver new efficiencies that reduce costs and manual effort.
- Delivering real-time product and customer visibility: With over 100 million rows of data stored in the AI Data Cloud, La Rosée Cosmétiques now gets the on-demand, unified product and customer visibility it needs to continue growing.
- Unlocking new markets with confidence: A modular, scalable data foundation helps La Rosée Cosmétiques expand its use cases and move into new markets.
Streamlining and unifying multiple routes to market with Snowflake
La Rosée Cosmétiques delivers its products to market through two avenues: a B2C business that sells directly to customers and a B2B business that sells cosmetics to pharmacies. This strategy has been both a powerful way to get more products into customers’ hands — and a pain point that makes scaling a challenge.
“We used to have a legacy platform for our databases, but it hadn’t been updated for some time and was no longer fit for its purpose,” says Champagnon. “This made it hard to get a single picture of our products across the business, with marketing, ecommerce teams and commercial sales reps that work with pharmacies all working from different data.”
Champagnon and the data team began the process of scaling and transforming the company’s data structure to help unify its insights and keep up with its rapid pace of growth. La Rosée Cosmétiques decided it was time to combine SAP and the AI Data Cloud to bring its sales, product and service data together.
The modularity of Snowflake helps us adapt quickly, and that’s vital for a business like ours. We move fast, so our data and IT has to move even faster to keep up."
Adrien Champagnon
Helping teams make the most informed decisions with the AI Data Cloud
Now, Snowflake plays a key role in unifying the company’s product, sales and operational data. Holding over 100 million rows of data across hundreds of tables, the AI Data Cloud integrates with La Rosée’s core SAP systems, as well as Tableau for visualizations.
With all its data in one place, La Rosée created several important use cases that break down silos and improve operational efficiency. For example, whether it’s from its online store or a pharmacy, La Rosée Cosmétique now tracks all orders much more efficiently than before.
This unified approach empowers the company with meaningful, usable inventory and sales visibility across all channels — helping teams make smarter decisions about everything from product development to logistics.
When potential order issues occur, such as a delayed shipment, La Rosée Cosmétiques can better understand and resolve the problem quickly, delivering better customer satisfaction.
Building a strong data foundation for future growth on Snowflake
This is just the first step in a long list of planned data use cases at La Rosée Cosmétiques. “It’s like when you build a house,” says Champagnon. “If the foundations are strong, you can easily build new rooms and expand in the future as your needs change.”
Building a strong, unified data foundation will be crucial for the company as it continues to expand into new markets. By reusing existing logic in Snowflake, the team can set up ordering systems in new countries ten times faster than the first implementation.
“The modularity of Snowflake helps us adapt quickly, and that’s vital for a business like ours,” says Champagnon. “We move fast, so our data and IT has to move even faster to keep up.”
The data team at La Rosée Cosmétiques can also rest assured that its data foundation is reliable and performant. When its previous legacy infrastructure started to become dated, the company made the decision to pivot to a more modern data platform before the technical debt had an impact on La Rosée’s ability to scale its business.
“I really like Snowflake as a platform,” says Champagnon. “I love how it can handle all kinds of data, from structured tables to videos and documents, to set up new use cases. And we’ve seen huge performance improvements thanks to the platform and the team behind it making constant optimizations.”
Between its push for innovative technologies like AI, and its focus on sustainable, clever analytics rather than just processing huge volumes of data, I like the direction Snowflake is heading in. It feels like a great match for our business and its values."
Adrien Champagnon
Making products even better for the planet with data-driven insights
The future looks bright for La Rosée Cosmétiques, with Champagnon and his team already planning several new use cases built on the AI Data Cloud.
“Our main goal for next year is to connect as many external data sets as possible to enrich and add yet more value to the insights we derive,” explains Champagnon.
The team also plans to unify more of the company’s data to further break down silos across sales, marketing and product teams. This is crucial for saving valuable time, reducing costs and improving brand image and reputation by communicating consistently with global audiences about its products.
La Rosée Cosmétiques is also investigating how it can use Snowflake CoWork to power internal chatbots and democratize access to product and operational insights. It’s exploring how it can transform product data in Snowflake into meaningful insights, including understanding how far products travel to help become even more environmentally conscious. La Rosée Cosmétiques also remains firmly rooted in its core values, ensuring that every part of its technology stack aligns with its commitment to protecting both its customers and the planet.
With its new, powerful and scalable IT and data backbone, La Rosée Cosmétiques is in a strong position to achieve its growth ambitions and continue doing what it does best: delivering amazing cosmetics products sustainably.