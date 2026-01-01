La Rosée Cosmétiques Gets Insights to Do More for Its Customers and the Planet

From the day it opened its doors in 2015, La Rosée Cosmétiques has put two tenets at the core of its operations: developing natural cosmetic products that are good for people’s skin, and operating in a way that’s good for the planet.

This philosophy has proven popular with consumers, with the company nearly doubling its headcount and revenue annually over the last few years. While this substantial growth has allowed La Rosée Cosmétiques to expand into new locations and product lines, it’s also led to a huge increase in data volumes.

“Every growing business reaches a point where it has to transform and change the way it approaches its IT and data,” explains Adrien Champagnon, Data Engineer and Team Lead at La Rosée Cosmétiques. “Some organizations leave it too late, so we wanted to start our transformation early, and evolve our IT and data ecosystem to avoid future technical debt. That’s why we chose Snowflake; it’s a complete platform that could support our long-term growth.”

To achieve its data transformation and continue scaling its natural product lineup and sustainable business model, La Rosée Cosmétiques migrated to Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud. Now, it has a unified view of its products and customers, a more efficient analytics platform and a solid foundation for powering future use cases.