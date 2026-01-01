Huel Creates the Perfect Blend of Data to Drive Product and Service Improvements

After considering several tools, Huel landed on Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud due to its scalability, simplicity and familiar SQL-based environments. “We considered a few options, but quickly realized Snowflake was the right choice for our use case,” Whittaker says. “Its ease of use and the breadth of the platform were exactly what we needed.”

Within a single month, Huel deployed Snowflake and began integrating it with other tools across its data stack, including dbt and Amazon S3 storage. Acting as the central hub for Huel’s data workloads, Snowflake processes and blends data from across Huel’s operations to deliver vital insights.

For example, all customer feedback data is pulled into Snowflake directly from ZenDesk and is used to create reports on any customer issues. This insight is then fed to product and ecommerce teams so they can quickly adjust Huel’s website and products — and deliver the very best customer experience possible.

To make this process even faster, Huel has now rolled out Snowflake Intelligence — starting with a Voice of Customer agent that enables teams to query nearly a million rows of customer feedback using natural language. Users can explore sentiment trends and take action faster by leveraging a solution that’s powered by a semantic layer that ensures consistent business context and features built-in governance to keep customer data private and secure.