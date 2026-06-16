Speed is the foundation on which everything else builds. We benchmarked the most popular Dynamic Table patterns from May 2025 to May 2026 and measured up to 2.8x faster refresh performance. This reflects updates we made under the hood to accelerate performance on Dynamic Tables, including top-level aggregate functions, QUALIFY row/rank = 1 (SCD-1), cluster-by operations and joins — all measured on Gen2 warehouses.

These gains come from performance optimizations specifically built for Dynamic Tables paired with Gen2 warehouses. Incremental refreshes process less data, finish sooner and free up compute for the rest of your workload. If you haven't moved your Dynamic Table workloads to Gen2 warehouses yet, now is the time.

Design patterns: How to build well with Dynamic Tables

Let's go back to the basics and review best practices to build efficient pipelines with Dynamic Tables:

Use multiple Dynamic Tables chained together: Break complex pipelines into a chain of two or more Dynamic Tables, each handling one logical step. Many teams use medallion vocabulary: bronze (raw landing), silver ( TARGET_LAG = DOWNSTREAM ), gold (aggregated with a time-based lag). In the world of Dynamic Tables, the bronze layer represents the raw landing table, silver layer is the Dynamic Table where you clean the data, and gold layer is where you enrich the data, ready to be served for your downstream applications.

Decompose joins and aggregations across separate Dynamic Tables: Place joins first, aggregations next. Each step then refreshes incrementally, compounding the efficiency gains and improving the manageability.

Use a dual warehouse strategy: Set INITIALIZATION_WAREHOUSE for reinitializations (full scans, resource-intensive) and a smaller warehouse for ongoing incremental refreshes.

Never use REFRESH_MODE = AUTO in production: Use the auto refresh mode in development to discover whether your pipeline runs incrementally or requires a full refresh. Then set the refresh_mode explicitly in production.

New updates make refreshes even faster

SCD-1 deduplication with QUALIFY row/rank = 1

For CDC pipelines where your base table receives append-only records, QUALIFY ROW_NUMBER() = 1 (generally available) is the cleanest way to incrementally keep only the latest row per business key. The window function picks the correct row irrespective of the ingestion order, handling out-of-order arrival without additional logic.