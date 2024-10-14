Advertising Week 2024: Top 3 Takeaways

2. Data clean rooms are an advertiser’s best friend

Advertisers have received the message loud and clear: Protecting privacy is essential, and they are taking action to protect it with data clean rooms (DCRs). With privacy a driving force behind advertising strategies, companies across the entire advertising ecosystem are turning to data clean rooms to enhance campaign targeting and measurement while maintaining the highest standards of consumer privacy.

Data clean rooms are powering the privacy-first advertising strategies of many Fortune 500 businesses to enhance their campaigns in a variety of ways:

Enhanced audience segmentation: Companies and partners can securely collaborate in a controlled data environment to gain deeper insights and build granular audience segments without compromising consumer privacy.

Improved measurement and attribution: Gain a more accurate view of campaign performance and customer journeys with secure collaboration with publishers, advertisers and measurement providers. Optimize your ROI through more refined targeting and budget allocation.

Customizable and interoperable solutions: Built to be flexible and interoperable, Snowflake Data Clean Rooms offer ready-to-use templates that can be tailored for custom AI models, workflows and data logic.

Learn more about Snowflake Data Clean Rooms.



3. Data gravity is driving data strategy

Data has been the backbone of advertising strategy for decades, but it’s becoming more important to intelligently leverage data. Across the ecosystem, we’re seeing the concept of data gravity take hold even more — where more data is attracting more data. And, as AI use increases across the campaign lifecycle, feeds on data to optimize and personalize, it’s generating even more data. The result is a new cycle where data and AI reinforce each other.

But AI is only effective when you have quality, actionable data. A smart, robust data strategy is essential to cutting through the noise and delivering tangible business outcomes. A solid data strategy isn’t just about gathering data anymore. It’s about using it effectively and, very importantly, with the high standards of consumer privacy in mind.

Watch this video and get the latest scoop on the AI Data Cloud from Snowflake’s Bill Stratton: