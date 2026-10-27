Snowflake and Oracle are announcing the expansion of their partnership with Snowflake on OCI. When available, Snowflake on OCI will be a native, first-party offering that brings Snowflake's AI Data Cloud to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). The offering would bring Snowflake's capabilities across AI, analytics, data engineering and transactions, as well as applications and collaboration, closer to enterprise data in Oracle databases, applications and OCI services, with purchasing and billing directly through Oracle.
For Oracle customers, the opportunity extends beyond adding another platform to their environment. With this partnership, Oracle and Snowflake aim to help teams connect data from Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, Oracle NetSuite and Oracle database environments with other enterprise sources, build AI applications on governed information and run data workloads closer to Oracle systems hosted on OCI.
Connected data for trusted AI
A business decision rarely depends on information from just one application. Financial results need context from sales activity. Inventory plans depend on supplier performance and customer demand. AI becomes more useful when it can work with those connections rather than with just an isolated view of the business.
Snowflake on OCI is intended to help customers connect their enterprise data across Oracle applications and databases as well as other enterprise sources. That broader foundation could support both analytics and AI, helping teams and agents investigate what happened and evaluate what to do next.
The offering is planned to include data engineering and ingestion capabilities, along with role-based access controls and data access policies, to help customers govern data within Snowflake as they make it available for analysis.
Snowflake on OCI is intended to support this connected view of the business through integrations across Oracle applications and databases. More specifically, planned application integrations include Oracle Fusion Applications for ERP, HCM and SCM, along with NetSuite. Planned database integrations include cloud-hosted Oracle Database, Oracle Autonomous Database, MySQL HeatWave and Oracle NoSQL Database. Together with data from other enterprise sources, these connections could provide a broader foundation for analytics and AI, helping teams and agents investigate what happened and evaluate what to do next.
What could this partnership enable?
The planned offering could help organizations address business questions through AI-assisted workflows. The following examples illustrate potential uses of connected enterprise data and may not be reflective of functionality at launch.
Healthcare
Business question: Why are claim denials increasing for this service line, and which issues should we address first?
Use case: Connect clinical, claims and payment data to identify potential drivers of claim denials, prioritize billing issues and help recover unpaid revenue.
Manufacturing
Business question: If this production line stops, which customer orders are at risk and what are our alternatives?
Use case: Connect equipment and production data with orders, inventory and supplier information to assess delivery and revenue exposure and evaluate recovery options.
Retail
Business question: Where are we losing sales despite having inventory elsewhere, and where are markdowns becoming likely?
Use case: Connect sales and demand signals with inventory across stores and channels to identify stockout and excess-stock risks and guide replenishment, inventory transfers and markdown decisions.
Finance
Business question: Which overdue invoices are tied to delivery problems, disputes or customer risk?
Use case: Connect receivables with delivery, dispute and customer data to explain payment delays, prioritize collections and help teams resolve the underlying issues.
With Oracle applications supporting operational workflows and Snowflake bringing together broader business context through governed data, teams could investigate issues, identify opportunities and make better-informed decisions.
Familiar and integrated experience
Adopting a platform also involves purchasing, provisioning and managing it. For organizations already using OCI, bringing those activities into a familiar environment can be an important part of the decision.
Snowflake on OCI is planned as a native, first-party OCI service. Customers would contract directly with Oracle to purchase Snowflake, simplifying contracting requirements. They would be billed through OCI and access the service through an integrated OCI experience. The proposed commercial model also includes purchases using Oracle Universal Credits. After provisioning a Snowflake account through the OCI control plane, customers would manage its warehouses, databases, data pipelines and access controls using familiar Snowflake capabilities.
For customers, “native” and “first-party” would mean that Snowflake's AI Data Cloud runs on OCI, is available through Oracle's commercial channels and is accessible through an integrated OCI experience.
Integrated connectivity to Oracle applications and databases
It matters where customers process data, particularly when operational and analytical systems exchange information frequently. Customers already connect Oracle data sources to Snowflake today through native and partner connectors. This partnership expands on that strong foundation. The planned offering would use native integrations to bring data from supported Oracle applications and databases into Snowflake on OCI, reducing the need for custom pipelines and accelerating the use of that data for analytics and AI.
Running Snowflake's AI Data Cloud on OCI would place data and AI workloads closer to Oracle data hosted on OCI. Transferring data within OCI could help accelerate access and reduce cross-cloud data movement and associated egress costs.
For data teams, this could simplify connections between source systems and downstream workloads. For business leaders, it would provide another deployment option when evaluating costs and performance.
Extending choice across clouds
Snowflake on OCI is planned to support Snowflake's cross-cloud data sharing, replication, failover and related interoperability capabilities with Snowflake accounts on other supported clouds and regions, subject to technical validation and availability. Customers would also be able to manage their Snowflake on OCI account within an existing Snowflake organization or add other supported Snowflake accounts to an organization initially created with their Snowflake on OCI account.
Snowflake and Oracle share a goal: Help customers put more of their business data to work. The planned offering would bring together connected data for trusted AI, a familiar Oracle purchasing and provisioning experience, and closer connectivity to Oracle applications and databases.
Forward-looking statements
This article contains forward-looking statements, including about our future product offerings, and are not commitments to deliver any product offerings. Actual results and offerings may differ and are subject to known and unknown risk and uncertainties. See our latest 10-Q for more information.