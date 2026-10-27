A business decision rarely depends on information from just one application. Financial results need context from sales activity. Inventory plans depend on supplier performance and customer demand. AI becomes more useful when it can work with those connections rather than with just an isolated view of the business.

Snowflake on OCI is intended to help customers connect their enterprise data across Oracle applications and databases as well as other enterprise sources. That broader foundation could support both analytics and AI, helping teams and agents investigate what happened and evaluate what to do next.

The offering is planned to include data engineering and ingestion capabilities, along with role-based access controls and data access policies, to help customers govern data within Snowflake as they make it available for analysis.

Snowflake on OCI is intended to support this connected view of the business through integrations across Oracle applications and databases. More specifically, planned application integrations include Oracle Fusion Applications for ERP, HCM and SCM, along with NetSuite. Planned database integrations include cloud-hosted Oracle Database, Oracle Autonomous Database, MySQL HeatWave and Oracle NoSQL Database. Together with data from other enterprise sources, these connections could provide a broader foundation for analytics and AI, helping teams and agents investigate what happened and evaluate what to do next.