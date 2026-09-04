AI slop is everywhere. And for some reason people are still impressed that someone was able to write a simple natural language prompt and wait for the AI coding agent to pump out a large amount of code or text. Generative AI coding tools are the future and are completely reshaping the software and data engineering landscape. But the fact that AI coding agents can generate essentially infinite code isn't that interesting.

What matters instead is how professional data engineers should think about and use these tools. Anyone can get an AI agent to produce a result — that's not an accomplishment. What separates a professional data engineer from everyone else is the ability to use AI tools to create repeatable, high-quality outcomes. That's the goal of this post: to share emerging best practices for data engineering with AI coding agents, and particularly with Snowflake CoCo.

In this post you'll find four best practices for professional AI-assisted data engineering, the reasons why CoCo outperforms generic coding agents for Snowflake and ways to build skills and plugins that make your team's workflows reproducible.