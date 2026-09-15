Get Started with Snowflake CoCo CLI

Overview

Snowflake CoCo is Snowflake's AI-powered coding agent. It is available in two interfaces: directly in Snowsight for web-based use, and as a command-line interface (CLI) for developers who prefer the terminal. This guide focuses on the CLI.

Snowflake CoCo CLI lets you query data, build applications, and manage Snowflake resources using plain English directly from your terminal. Behind the scenes it writes and runs SQL, orchestrates Snowflake-native skills, and connects to external tools through the Model Context Protocol (MCP).

In this guide you will install the CLI, connect it to a Snowflake account, and run a handful of queries to see what it can do.

What You'll Learn

How to install Snowflake CoCo CLI on macOS, Linux, or Windows

How to connect to a Snowflake account using browser-based SSO or a programmatic access token

How to ask natural-language questions and get SQL-backed answers

How to explore query results with the built-in table viewer

How to manage sessions so you can pause and resume work

What You'll Build

A working Snowflake CoCo CLI environment connected to your Snowflake account, ready for day-to-day use.

Prerequisites

Access to a Snowflake account (or sign up for a free Snowflake CoCo CLI trial)

A terminal with bash , zsh , or fish (macOS / Linux) or PowerShell (Windows)

, , or (macOS / Linux) or PowerShell (Windows) The SNOWFLAKE.CORTEX_USER database role (granted to all users by default through the PUBLIC role)

Install the CLI

macOS and Linux (including WSL)

Open a terminal and run the installer:

curl -LsS https://ai.snowflake.com/static/cc-scripts/install.sh | sh

The script installs the cortex executable to ~/.local/bin and adds it to your PATH.

Windows (native)

Open PowerShell and run:

irm https://ai.snowflake.com/static/cc-scripts/install.ps1 | iex

The executable installs to %LOCALAPPDATA%\cortex and is added to your PATH automatically.

Verify the installation

cortex --version

You should see the installed version number printed to the terminal.

Connect to Snowflake

Launch Snowflake CoCo CLI by typing cortex in your terminal. A setup wizard walks you through connecting to Snowflake.

cortex

The wizard presents two options:

Use an existing connection -- If you already have connections defined in ~/.snowflake/connections.toml (for example from the Snowflake CLI), select one from the list and press Enter.

-- If you already have connections defined in (for example from the Snowflake CLI), select one from the list and press Enter. Create a new connection -- Select More options and follow the prompts to enter your account identifier, username, and authentication method.

Authentication methods

Snowflake CoCo CLI supports two authentication methods:

Method When to use Browser-based SSO ( externalbrowser ) Interactive use on a machine with a web browser Programmatic access token (PAT) Headless environments or automation

You can generate a PAT from Snowsight or via SQL. See Using programmatic access tokens for authentication for details.

Verify the connection

Once connected, Snowflake CoCo CLI drops you into an interactive session. Type:

/status

This prints your active connection, role, warehouse, database, and schema.

Tip: Snowflake CoCo CLI defaults to the best available model for your account. Use /model to see or switch the active model at any time. See Supported models for the full list.

Note: If your preferred model is not available in your region, an ACCOUNTADMIN can enable cross-region inference to access it from another region.

Run Your First Query

With the session running, type a plain-English question:

What databases do I have access to?

Snowflake CoCo CLI translates your request into SQL, runs it against Snowflake, and returns the results directly in the terminal.

More examples

Try a few more requests to get a feel for what is possible:

Show me the top 10 largest tables in my account by row count

Write a query for the 5 most recent orders and run it

Explain what the SNOWFLAKE.ACCOUNT_USAGE.QUERY_HISTORY view contains

Snowflake CoCo CLI displays its reasoning steps as it works. If it needs more information it will ask you a follow-up question.

Explore Results

Table viewer

When a query returns tabular data, press Ctrl+T to open the built-in table viewer. Inside the viewer you can scroll through results, cycle between tables with Tab, and press c to copy the query to your clipboard.

Direct SQL

You can also run SQL directly using the /sql slash command:

/sql SELECT CURRENT_ROLE(), CURRENT_WAREHOUSE(), CURRENT_DATABASE()

To limit the number of rows displayed:

/sql SELECT * FROM SNOWFLAKE.ACCOUNT_USAGE.QUERY_HISTORY --limit 50

Reference a table with

Prefix a fully qualified table name with # to pull its schema and sample rows into the conversation automatically:

Tell me about #SNOWFLAKE.ACCOUNT_USAGE.WAREHOUSE_METERING_HISTORY

Snowflake CoCo CLI fetches the column definitions and a sample of rows so it can answer questions about the table without you having to describe it.

Manage Sessions

Every conversation is saved automatically. You can pick up exactly where you left off.

Resume a session

/resume

This opens a list of previous sessions. Select one and press Enter, or use cortex --continue when launching to jump straight into the most recent session.

Start fresh

/new

Rename the current session

/rename my-first-session

Rewind

Made a wrong turn? Roll back to an earlier point in the conversation:

/rewind

Fork

Want to try a different approach without losing your current progress? Fork the session:

/fork

This creates a new session branched from the current point.

Conclusion And Resources

Congratulations! You've successfully installed Snowflake CoCo CLI, connected it to your Snowflake account, and run your first natural-language queries from the terminal.

From here you can:

Explore all slash commands with /help

Enable plan mode ( /plan ) to review and approve each action before it runs

) to review and approve each action before it runs Connect MCP servers for external tools like Slack, GitHub, Jira, and more

Add custom skills to tailor the assistant to your workflow

Schedule repeating tasks with cortex automation

Run sessions in a cloud sandbox with cortex --cloud

What You Learned

How to install Snowflake CoCo CLI on any supported platform

How to connect to Snowflake using SSO or a programmatic access token

How to ask natural-language questions and run SQL from the terminal

How to explore query results with the table viewer and # table references

table references How to manage, resume, fork, and rewind sessions

Related Resources

Documentation:

Guides: