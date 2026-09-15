Get Started with Snowflake CoCo CLI
Overview
Snowflake CoCo is Snowflake's AI-powered coding agent. It is available in two interfaces: directly in Snowsight for web-based use, and as a command-line interface (CLI) for developers who prefer the terminal. This guide focuses on the CLI.
Snowflake CoCo CLI lets you query data, build applications, and manage Snowflake resources using plain English directly from your terminal. Behind the scenes it writes and runs SQL, orchestrates Snowflake-native skills, and connects to external tools through the Model Context Protocol (MCP).
In this guide you will install the CLI, connect it to a Snowflake account, and run a handful of queries to see what it can do.
What You'll Learn
- How to install Snowflake CoCo CLI on macOS, Linux, or Windows
- How to connect to a Snowflake account using browser-based SSO or a programmatic access token
- How to ask natural-language questions and get SQL-backed answers
- How to explore query results with the built-in table viewer
- How to manage sessions so you can pause and resume work
What You'll Build
A working Snowflake CoCo CLI environment connected to your Snowflake account, ready for day-to-day use.
Prerequisites
- Access to a Snowflake account (or sign up for a free Snowflake CoCo CLI trial)
- A terminal with
bash,
zsh, or
fish(macOS / Linux) or PowerShell (Windows)
- The SNOWFLAKE.CORTEX_USER database role (granted to all users by default through the PUBLIC role)
Install the CLI
macOS and Linux (including WSL)
Open a terminal and run the installer:
curl -LsS https://ai.snowflake.com/static/cc-scripts/install.sh | sh
The script installs the
cortex executable to
~/.local/bin and adds it to your PATH.
Windows (native)
Open PowerShell and run:
irm https://ai.snowflake.com/static/cc-scripts/install.ps1 | iex
The executable installs to
%LOCALAPPDATA%\cortex and is added to your PATH automatically.
Verify the installation
cortex --version
You should see the installed version number printed to the terminal.
Connect to Snowflake
Launch Snowflake CoCo CLI by typing
cortex in your terminal. A setup wizard walks you through connecting to Snowflake.
cortex
The wizard presents two options:
- Use an existing connection -- If you already have connections defined in
~/.snowflake/connections.toml(for example from the Snowflake CLI), select one from the list and press Enter.
- Create a new connection -- Select More options and follow the prompts to enter your account identifier, username, and authentication method.
Authentication methods
Snowflake CoCo CLI supports two authentication methods:
|Method
|When to use
|Browser-based SSO (
externalbrowser)
|Interactive use on a machine with a web browser
|Programmatic access token (PAT)
|Headless environments or automation
You can generate a PAT from Snowsight or via SQL. See Using programmatic access tokens for authentication for details.
Verify the connection
Once connected, Snowflake CoCo CLI drops you into an interactive session. Type:
/status
This prints your active connection, role, warehouse, database, and schema.
Tip: Snowflake CoCo CLI defaults to the best available model for your account. Use
/modelto see or switch the active model at any time. See Supported models for the full list.
Note: If your preferred model is not available in your region, an ACCOUNTADMIN can enable cross-region inference to access it from another region.
Run Your First Query
With the session running, type a plain-English question:
What databases do I have access to?
Snowflake CoCo CLI translates your request into SQL, runs it against Snowflake, and returns the results directly in the terminal.
More examples
Try a few more requests to get a feel for what is possible:
Show me the top 10 largest tables in my account by row count
Write a query for the 5 most recent orders and run it
Explain what the SNOWFLAKE.ACCOUNT_USAGE.QUERY_HISTORY view contains
Snowflake CoCo CLI displays its reasoning steps as it works. If it needs more information it will ask you a follow-up question.
Explore Results
Table viewer
When a query returns tabular data, press Ctrl+T to open the built-in table viewer. Inside the viewer you can scroll through results, cycle between tables with Tab, and press c to copy the query to your clipboard.
Direct SQL
You can also run SQL directly using the
/sql slash command:
/sql SELECT CURRENT_ROLE(), CURRENT_WAREHOUSE(), CURRENT_DATABASE()
To limit the number of rows displayed:
/sql SELECT * FROM SNOWFLAKE.ACCOUNT_USAGE.QUERY_HISTORY --limit 50
Reference a table with
Prefix a fully qualified table name with
# to pull its schema and sample rows into the conversation automatically:
Tell me about #SNOWFLAKE.ACCOUNT_USAGE.WAREHOUSE_METERING_HISTORY
Snowflake CoCo CLI fetches the column definitions and a sample of rows so it can answer questions about the table without you having to describe it.
Manage Sessions
Every conversation is saved automatically. You can pick up exactly where you left off.
Resume a session
/resume
This opens a list of previous sessions. Select one and press Enter, or use
cortex --continue when launching to jump straight into the most recent session.
Start fresh
/new
Rename the current session
/rename my-first-session
Rewind
Made a wrong turn? Roll back to an earlier point in the conversation:
/rewind
Fork
Want to try a different approach without losing your current progress? Fork the session:
/fork
This creates a new session branched from the current point.
Conclusion And Resources
Congratulations! You've successfully installed Snowflake CoCo CLI, connected it to your Snowflake account, and run your first natural-language queries from the terminal.
From here you can:
- Explore all slash commands with
/help
- Enable plan mode (
/plan) to review and approve each action before it runs
- Connect MCP servers for external tools like Slack, GitHub, Jira, and more
- Add custom skills to tailor the assistant to your workflow
- Schedule repeating tasks with cortex automation
- Run sessions in a cloud sandbox with
cortex --cloud
What You Learned
- How to install Snowflake CoCo CLI on any supported platform
- How to connect to Snowflake using SSO or a programmatic access token
- How to ask natural-language questions and run SQL from the terminal
- How to explore query results with the table viewer and
#table references
- How to manage, resume, fork, and rewind sessions
Related Resources
Documentation:
Guides:
Additional Reading:
This content is provided as is, and is not maintained on an ongoing basis. It may be out of date with current Snowflake instances