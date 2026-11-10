Most sales organizations have already run an AI pilot, and many have watched a promising one stall once it reached the field. For sales leaders, the question now is how to make AI stick.
On Day 2 of Expedition 2026, the leaders who run revenue teams at Snowflake, Canva and OpenAI discussed what they changed to move AI from experiment to everyday selling. Their answers had less to do with models than and more with how sales teams are organized, how customer data is defined and how buyers themselves are changing.
If you weren’t able to attend Expedition — or if you attended and want a little refresher — here are seven sessions that chief revenue officers, sales leaders and RevOps executives will find useful and relevant. You can also check out the entire agenda track for finance leaders for more strategic and technical sessions on incorporating AI into your team's workflows.
Moving beyond AI pilots: adoption, ownership and workflows
Scaling AI in sales depends on decisions that sit with revenue leadership: which problems to solve first, who owns the result and how sellers' daily work should change. These three sessions take on those questions directly.
Setting Up an AI-First Sales and Marketing Operating Model
This keynote session is a good starting point because it frames AI adoption as an operating model decision that sales and marketing leaders make together. Snowflake Chief Revenue Officer Jon Beaulier and Chief Marketing Officer Denise Persson describe how teams, shared business data and clear responsibilities come together to put AI to work across the revenue organization. They demonstrate how Snowflake CoWork answers business questions live and share what Snowflake's own teams learned about adoption and measuring results. Rob Giglio, Chief Customer Officer at Canva, adds his perspective on leading customer-facing teams and connecting marketing and sales.
Watch “Setting Up an AI-First Sales and Marketing Operating Model” on demand.
Beyond the Pilot: A Sales Leader's Playbook for AI Transformation
AI can improve seller productivity, deal velocity and account coverage, yet many organizations struggle to get past the pilot. Sait Izmit, Director of Product Management at Snowflake, explains that the obstacles are usually fragmented data, too many tools, unclear ownership and workflows built around existing silos. His playbook covers how to choose business problems worth solving, strengthen the data foundation, govern the user experience and lead the change required to make AI stick. Sales leaders will find it a useful checklist for evaluating the initiatives already on their roadmap.
Watch “Beyond the Pilot: A Sales Leader's Playbook for AI Transformation” on demand.
Customer Zero: How Snowflake Empowered Sellers with 360 Sales Intelligence
Snowflake built Raven, its GTM assistant, to give account teams reliable answers across sales data and knowledge so they can spend more time with customers. In this session, Sait Izmit shows how Snowflake sellers use Raven to uncover insights and perform strategic analysis, and how agentic actions help with routine workflows. Sales leaders will get a candid account from Izmit of what it took to earn seller trust, including a focus on answer quality, as well as how the assistant expanded after launch and how feedback shaped the iterative process.
Watch “Customer Zero: How Snowflake Empowered Sellers with 360 Sales Intelligence” on demand.
Developing one source of truth for the revenue team
When AI agents start answering questions about pipeline, bookings or attribution, every inconsistent definition shows up in front of the people making decisions. These two sessions focus on building shared data and context that help agents deliver output that sales, marketing and RevOps can all rely on.
One Source of Truth for Marketing, Sales and RevOps: The Data and Context Behind Every Answer
Marketing, sales and RevOps often use the same words to mean different things, and teams tend to live with it — until agents begin delivering answers based on those inconsistent definitions. Florian Delval, Principal Product Marketing for AI and Marketing at Snowflake, explains how a foundation of governed data, plus the business context that defines what each number means, helps give teams across an organization the same answer. He also covers who should own the data foundation and how to govern it. VPs of RevOps and GTM operations leaders will find this session especially relevant as they decide where accountability for revenue definitions should sit.
Watch “One Source of Truth for Marketing, Sales, and RevOps: The Data and Context Behind Every Answer” on demand.
Real Marketing ROI: How Canva Measures What Actually Drives Growth
Many attribution dashboards credit channels for revenue that would have closed anyway. Myles Younger, Chief Growth Officer at U of Digital, and Matthew Castino, Marketing Measurement Science Lead at Canva, explain how Canva replaced static attribution reports with holdout experiments and a unified measurement model built on Snowflake. Although the session is framed for marketers, revenue leaders will benefit from it as well, because a trusted view of what drives pipeline gives sales and marketing a common basis for planning, forecasting and budget conversations.
Watch “Real Marketing ROI: How Canva Measures What Actually Drives Growth” on demand.
The buyer is changing
AI is changing how customers research, compare and choose vendors. Sellers need to consider these new behaviors and adjust their playbooks — and their use of AI — accordingly. These two sessions look at what that means for how revenue teams engage buyers and scale agents responsibly.
When Your Next Customer Is an Agent: The Road Ahead for AI in Enterprise Marketing and Sales
Colin Fleming, CMO, Business at OpenAI, joins Snowflake CMO Denise Persson to discuss a buying process in which AI agents read vendor content, summarize the options and narrow the field long before a person visits a website or talks to a seller. They explore how the customer relationship changes when both buyer and seller arrive with agents, and how marketing and sales are evolving into an always-on growth system that prioritizes the highest-value opportunities. CROs planning their coverage models and sales motions for the next few years will find this conversation a useful look ahead.
Watch “When Your Next Customer Is an Agent: The Road Ahead for AI in Enterprise Marketing and Sales” on demand.
State of Enterprise AI: Scaling the Next Frontier of Agents
Enterprise AI is moving from simple task acceleration to long-running agents that execute complex workflows. Pavan Pothukuchi, Director of Product Management at Snowflake, explains the hurdles that slow those agents down at scale, including missing business context, weak governance, rising costs and fragmented ecosystems, and how Snowflake's platform addresses them. Revenue leaders evaluating AI sales agents will get a clear picture of what to ask their technology partners before rolling agents out to the field.
Watch “State of Enterprise AI: Scaling the Next Frontier of Agents” on demand.
Defining a strategy for AI-first sales and revenue workflows is the starting point; building the agents and AI tools comes next. The finance-focused Builders track on Day 2 of Expedition showed the data engineers, analytics engineers and revenue architects who support GTM teams how to build these capabilities on Snowflake, with live code and demos. Here are a few sessions to share with your RevOps and GTM data partners.
- Build One Source of Truth for Sales and Marketing Teams shows how to model shared revenue definitions with semantic views.
- Build a Governed Sales Agent with Snowflake CoCo walks through building a sales agent that respects data access policies.
- Campaign Planning, Simplified: Build It with CoCo, Ask It with CoWork is a 60-minute hands-on lab where builders and business users can work through the process of turning fragmented marketing data into an AI-ready foundation your whole team can query using Snowflake CoCo, Semantic Views and Cortex Agent.
Expedition 2026 takeaway for finance leaders: Start by putting one AI use case into motion
The revenue leaders at Expedition 2026 agreed on a practical starting point: choose one seller workflow that consumes too much time today, then align sales, marketing and RevOps on the data behind it and measure the result. Watch these on-demand sessions with your RevOps and sales leadership, then talk with your Snowflake account team about scoping a pilot on your own data.