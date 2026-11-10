Most sales organizations have already run an AI pilot, and many have watched a promising one stall once it reached the field. For sales leaders, the question now is how to make AI stick.

On Day 2 of Expedition 2026, the leaders who run revenue teams at Snowflake, Canva and OpenAI discussed what they changed to move AI from experiment to everyday selling. Their answers had less to do with models than and more with how sales teams are organized, how customer data is defined and how buyers themselves are changing.

If you weren’t able to attend Expedition — or if you attended and want a little refresher — here are seven sessions that chief revenue officers, sales leaders and RevOps executives will find useful and relevant. You can also check out the entire agenda track for finance leaders for more strategic and technical sessions on incorporating AI into your team's workflows.