Tuning an AI system mostly means running the same loop: run an eval, see what went wrong, update the system and retest. This loop is the same across many different AI systems from optimizing a prompt, building an AI Function inside a SQL pipeline or tuning an agent.

Evolutionary optimizers like GEPA, AlphaEvolve and OpenEvolve automate this loop. They work by picking one candidate version, showing an LLM its failures and asking for a better version in one call.

CoCoEvolve, a new evolutionary optimizer developed by Snowflake, has the same goal but takes a different approach. Rather than using an LLM on its own to identify improvements, it uses Snowflake’s AI coding agent, Snowflake CoCo. Because it uses a coding agent, CoCoEvolve can query the full search history and test hypotheses against the live system before proposing a change. We call this meta-reflection.

Here is what we found:

Optimizing AI Functions: CoCoEvolve beat GEPA, AdaEvolve and OpenEvolve on all six AI Function workloads we tested.

CoCoEvolve beat GEPA, AdaEvolve and OpenEvolve on all six AI Function workloads we tested. Optimizing prompts: On HotpotQA, CoCoEvolve reached 0.793 held-out accuracy, compared with 0.683 for GEPA and 0.363 for the unoptimized seed. It also led GEPA on every IFBench split.

On HotpotQA, CoCoEvolve reached 0.793 held-out accuracy, compared with 0.683 for GEPA and 0.363 for the unoptimized seed. It also led GEPA on every IFBench split. Optimizing agents: On a held-out split of DABStep questions, CoCoEvolve took a Cortex Agent from 21.6% to 92.8% accuracy on hard questions, compared with 78.4% for Meta-Harness and 30.4% for GEPA under the same split and iteration budget.1

A lightweight, more efficient version of CoCoEvolve also powers AI_FUNCTION_OPTIMIZATION, now in public preview, which you can use to optimize your own Snowflake Cortex AI Functions from SQL.

Why one-shot mutation stalls on production AI systems

Most LLM-guided evolutionary optimizers share the same structure: select a parent from the search frontier, show an LLM that parent's failures and ask for a better version in a single call. This works well when a failure makes both the defect and its repair obvious. On production AI systems, it runs into two structural problems:

Failures are underdetermined: The parent's failure often doesn't reveal the root cause, and the evidence needed to diagnose it may be spread across earlier candidates in the search history. A locally good edit can also quietly regress something another candidate had already solved. No interaction with the environment: A single LLM call can't run a query, test a hypothesis or revise its edit based on intermediate results.

The search ends up trading one solved task for another, retrying strategies that already failed or plateauing.

How does CoCoEvolve work?

CoCoEvolve treats the thing being optimized as a "program": code, a prompt, a configuration, an agent specification or any other text-representable artifact. Each iteration follows a familiar evolutionary loop. It selects a parent from an archive of evaluated candidates, mutates it into a child, evaluates the child and decides whether to keep it.

The difference is in the mutation step. We define meta-reflection as reasoning beyond one parent's failures by selectively retrieving evidence from the accumulated search history and actively probing the target environment. CoCoEvolve implements it with three components:

Strategy ledger: Each iteration, the mutator receives a compact ledger of recent strategies and their score changes. It uses the ledger to decide whether to continue the current strategy, adopt a new one or revert to undirected mutation, without a hand-tuned stagnation trigger. On-demand history queries: The mutator can query the archive as evidence is needed. Which program first solved a task? Did a later mutation lose that capability? Which tasks tend to regress together? It can retrieve the exact diff that last restored a lost capability, or check a candidate against known co-regressions before committing. Results enter the context only when requested, so the full archive doesn’t have to fit in the prompt. Live environment interaction and self-testing: The mutator is a coding agent working against the real system. For an AI Function, that means running the draft SQL on sample rows, reading compiler errors and fixing them before the harness spends a full evaluation.

What meta-reflection looks like in practice

Lockpicking with Interference is a synthetic AI Function task we built to stress this. Each input is a six-digit string, and the label is how many positions stay valid after 12 hidden interference rules are applied. The seed function knows the valid digits for each position but only one of the 12 rules.

The hard part is that the score is underdetermined. The evaluator returns only the final count, not which positions were invalidated, so many different rule sets agree on most of the 50 examples. A patch can raise accuracy without finding the rule that's actually responsible.

A parent-local optimizer fits the rows in front of it. AdaEvolve reached 45/50 at iteration 34 and stayed there for the remaining 16 iterations, even after two stagnation-triggered attempts to change strategy. Only two of its 12 learned rules had the correct targets, and none of them could invalidate the first position.

CoCoEvolve's mutator compared failures across lineages instead of re-attacking the same five residual errors. It recovered all 12 rules, compiled them into a deterministic SQL CASE expression and reached 50/50 at iteration 6.

How CoCoEvolve picks what to mutate

For objectives scored over many rows or test cases, CoCoEvolve keeps a small active roster of parents chosen for complementary coverage: each one solves rows the others don't. A curator inspects that roster, the strategy ledger and the training failures, then hands the mutator one parent, an optional second program to merge from and up to ten representative rows. The mutator can verify its SQL on those rows before the child goes to full validation.

Optimizing AI Functions with AI_FUNCTION_OPTIMIZATION

Snowflake Cortex AI Functions embed LLM inference into SQL for classification, extraction and generation. Because they run inside larger pipelines over large data sets, a small change to the prompt, the model or the surrounding SQL affects every row, and checking it by hand means rerunning the whole evaluation.

What we found in research

In our experiments, each AI Function task started from a deliberately minimal SQL body with a single AI_COMPLETE call. CoCoEvolve could rewrite that body into a multistage pipeline (refining instructions, adding common table expressions or deterministic SQL postprocessing, or composing multiple model calls), as long as the function signature and output stayed the same.