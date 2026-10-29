Build, Evaluate, and Optimize AI Functions in Snowflake

Overview

Total Duration: ~35 minutes

Writing a prompt that works on a handful of examples is easy. Knowing whether it actually works across your data — and whether a cheaper model or a better prompt would do the job — is hard. Snowflake now lets you treat AI calls like any other engineered asset: version them, measure them against labeled data, and optimize them automatically, all in SQL.

In this guide you will triage customer support tickets into five queues ( BILLING , TECHNICAL , ACCOUNT_ACCESS , FEATURE_REQUEST , CANCELLATION ) using business rules that trip up naive prompts. You will:

Baseline the built-in AI_CLASSIFY function and score it with an AI function evaluation experiment. Wrap AI_COMPLETE in a custom, versionable function with CREATE AI FUNCTION , deliberately starting with a small model and a naive prompt. Run an AI function optimization experiment that rewrites the function body and compares several models on cost and quality. Deploy the winning body as a new function version and compare all three approaches side by side.

Prerequisites

Familiarity with SQL

Basic understanding of LLM prompting concepts

What You'll Learn

How to create a custom AI function with CREATE AI FUNCTION

How to snapshot labeled data as a versioned DATASET

How to score any AI expression with an AI_FUNCTION_EVALUATION experiment

experiment How to auto-tune a function's prompt and model with an AI_FUNCTION_OPTIMIZATION experiment

experiment How to read experiment results with SHOW RUNS and SHOW RUN PARAMETERS and deploy the best candidate

What You'll Need

A Snowflake account in a region where Cortex AI functions and the models used in this guide ( llama3.1-8b , claude-haiku-4-5 , openai-gpt-5.1 , claude-opus-4-7 ) are available, or with cross-region inference enabled

, , , ) are available, or with cross-region inference enabled A role with privileges to create databases, schemas, and AI functions (this guide uses ACCOUNTADMIN for simplicity)

for simplicity) Access to Snowflake Notebooks in Workspaces

What You'll Build

A labeled support-ticket dataset and a versioned DATASET snapshot

snapshot A custom TRIAGE_TICKET AI function, plus an optimized TRIAGE_TICKET_V2

AI function, plus an optimized Evaluation and optimization experiments with a quality-vs-cost comparison chart

Setup

Duration: 3 minutes

Import the Notebook

Download the notebook vhol_ai_evaluate_optimize.ipynb (select Download raw file). In Snowsight, go to Projects » Workspaces. Click + Add new » Upload files and select the downloaded .ipynb file. Open the notebook and connect it to a warehouse when prompted.

Every SQL step below is also a cell in the notebook, so you can either run the notebook top-to-bottom or follow along here and paste each snippet into a SQL worksheet.

Create the Database and Schema

USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; CREATE DATABASE IF NOT EXISTS VHOL_AI_DB; CREATE SCHEMA IF NOT EXISTS VHOL_AI_DB.AI_FUNC; USE SCHEMA VHOL_AI_DB.AI_FUNC;

Load Labeled Data

Duration: 3 minutes

Optimization is only as good as the data you measure against. This lab uses 40 hand-labeled tickets. The last ten are deliberately tricky: they mention billing or cancelling but belong elsewhere, according to these routing rules:

A ticket is CANCELLATION only if the customer wants to end the whole account or contract. Dropping an add-on is BILLING .

only if the customer wants to end the account or contract. Dropping an add-on is . Threats to cancel don't change the category — route by the actual problem.

Broken billing pages or links are TECHNICAL ; being unable to log in to see a bill is ACCOUNT_ACCESS .

CREATE OR REPLACE TABLE SUPPORT_TICKETS (TICKET_ID INT, TICKET_TEXT VARCHAR, CATEGORY VARCHAR) AS SELECT * FROM VALUES (1, 'I was charged twice for my October invoice, please refund the duplicate.', 'BILLING'), (2, 'Our credit card on file expired, how do I update payment details?', 'BILLING'), (3, 'Why did my monthly bill jump from $49 to $99 without notice?', 'BILLING'), (4, 'Can I get a copy of last quarter''s invoices for our auditors?', 'BILLING'), (5, 'We were billed for 50 seats but only have 32 users.', 'BILLING'), (6, 'Please switch us from monthly to annual billing to get the discount.', 'BILLING'), (7, 'The dashboard throws a 500 error every time I export to CSV.', 'TECHNICAL'), (8, 'API calls to /v2/orders started timing out after your last release.', 'TECHNICAL'), (9, 'The mobile app crashes on launch on Android 15.', 'TECHNICAL'), (10, 'Webhooks are firing twice for every event.', 'TECHNICAL'), (11, 'Reports load extremely slowly, over 2 minutes for a 1k-row table.', 'TECHNICAL'), (12, 'SSO login worked yesterday but now SAML returns an invalid signature error.', 'TECHNICAL'), (13, 'I forgot my password and the reset email never arrives.', 'ACCOUNT_ACCESS'), (14, 'My account got locked after too many login attempts.', 'ACCOUNT_ACCESS'), (15, 'Our admin left the company, how do we transfer ownership of the workspace?', 'ACCOUNT_ACCESS'), (16, 'I need to add two new users but the invite button is greyed out for me.', 'ACCOUNT_ACCESS'), (17, 'I lost my phone and can''t get past two-factor authentication.', 'ACCOUNT_ACCESS'), (18, 'How do I change the email address I use to sign in?', 'ACCOUNT_ACCESS'), (19, 'It would be great if you supported dark mode.', 'FEATURE_REQUEST'), (20, 'Could you add a Slack integration for alert notifications?', 'FEATURE_REQUEST'), (21, 'Please let us schedule reports to be emailed every Monday.', 'FEATURE_REQUEST'), (22, 'We''d love bulk-edit for tags instead of one at a time.', 'FEATURE_REQUEST'), (23, 'Any plans to support exporting to Parquet?', 'FEATURE_REQUEST'), (24, 'A Spanish-language UI would really help our LATAM team.', 'FEATURE_REQUEST'), (25, 'We''d like to cancel our subscription at the end of this term.', 'CANCELLATION'), (26, 'Please close our account, we''re moving to another vendor.', 'CANCELLATION'), (27, 'How do I downgrade to free and stop all future charges? We''re winding down the project.', 'CANCELLATION'), (28, 'Do not renew our contract next month.', 'CANCELLATION'), (29, 'We''re shutting down the team that used this; terminate the account please.', 'CANCELLATION'), (30, 'I want out. Your product has been nothing but trouble, end it today.', 'CANCELLATION'), (31, 'Since the last update the invoice PDF download link is broken.', 'TECHNICAL'), (32, 'If you don''t fix the export bug I''ll cancel, but for now just fix it please.', 'TECHNICAL'), (33, 'I can''t log in to view my bill.', 'ACCOUNT_ACCESS'), (34, 'Feature idea: let us pay invoices with ACH instead of card.', 'FEATURE_REQUEST'), (35, 'Refund me for the month the service was down or I''m leaving.', 'BILLING'), (36, 'The billing page shows a spinner forever and never loads.', 'TECHNICAL'), (37, 'We''d like to stop paying for the analytics add-on but keep the core plan.', 'BILLING'), (38, 'Can you reactivate my deactivated user so I can log in again?', 'ACCOUNT_ACCESS'), (39, 'Please remove the auto-renew so our account ends on Dec 31.', 'CANCELLATION'), (40, 'Would be helpful to see usage per user on the invoice.', 'FEATURE_REQUEST'); SELECT CATEGORY, COUNT(*) AS N FROM SUPPORT_TICKETS GROUP BY 1 ORDER BY 1;

Wrap the Table as a Versioned Dataset

Experiments read from a DATASET version — an immutable snapshot — rather than a raw table, so every run is scored against exactly the same rows. Version names are case-sensitive.

CREATE OR REPLACE DATASET VHOL_AI_DB.AI_FUNC.TICKETS_DS; ALTER DATASET VHOL_AI_DB.AI_FUNC.TICKETS_DS ADD VERSION 'v1' FROM (SELECT TICKET_TEXT, CATEGORY FROM SUPPORT_TICKETS);

Baseline with AI_CLASSIFY

Duration: 4 minutes

Start with the simplest option: the built-in AI_CLASSIFY function. Preview it on the tricky tickets:

SELECT TICKET_TEXT, CATEGORY AS EXPECTED, AI_CLASSIFY(TICKET_TEXT, ['BILLING','TECHNICAL','ACCOUNT_ACCESS','FEATURE_REQUEST','CANCELLATION']):labels[0]::VARCHAR AS PREDICTED FROM SUPPORT_TICKETS ORDER BY TICKET_ID DESC LIMIT 10;

Evaluate the Built-in Call

An evaluation experiment takes a query_text (any SQL expression over the dataset's columns), one or more metrics, and a dataset version with a ground-truth column.

DROP EXPERIMENT IF EXISTS EVAL_BUILTIN_CLASSIFY; CREATE EXPERIMENT EVAL_BUILTIN_CLASSIFY TYPE = 'AI_FUNCTION_EVALUATION' FROM SPECIFICATION $$ query_text: AI_CLASSIFY(TICKET_TEXT, ['BILLING','TECHNICAL','ACCOUNT_ACCESS','FEATURE_REQUEST','CANCELLATION']):labels[0]::VARCHAR metrics: - name: exact_match dataset: name: VHOL_AI_DB.AI_FUNC.TICKETS_DS version: v1 ground_truth: CATEGORY evaluation: num_eval_runs: 1 $$; EXECUTE EXPERIMENT EVAL_BUILTIN_CLASSIFY;

Note: EXECUTE EXPERIMENT runs asynchronously. The evaluation keeps running in the background while you continue; you'll check its results in a later step.

Create a custom AI Function

Duration: 4 minutes

A custom AI function wraps AI_COMPLETE with a system prompt, a user template, and structured JSON output, and gives it a stable name you can call like any SQL function. To leave room for the optimizer, start with a small, inexpensive model and a naive prompt that omits the business rules.

CREATE OR REPLACE AI FUNCTION VHOL_AI_DB.AI_FUNC.TRIAGE_TICKET(TICKET_TEXT VARCHAR) RETURNS VARCHAR COMMENT = 'Route a support ticket to a queue' AS $$ SELECT AI_COMPLETE( model=>'llama3.1-8b', messages=>ARRAY_CONSTRUCT( OBJECT_CONSTRUCT('role', 'system', 'content', 'You are a customer support triage assistant for a SaaS company. Classify the support ticket into exactly one category: BILLING, TECHNICAL, ACCOUNT_ACCESS, FEATURE_REQUEST, or CANCELLATION.'), OBJECT_CONSTRUCT('role', 'user', 'content', 'Ticket: ' || TICKET_TEXT) ), response_format=>PARSE_JSON('{ "type": "json", "schema": {"type": "object", "properties": {"category": {"type": "string", "description": "One of BILLING, TECHNICAL, ACCOUNT_ACCESS, FEATURE_REQUEST, CANCELLATION"}}, "required": ["category"], "additionalProperties": false}}') ):category::VARCHAR $$;

Try it out:

SELECT TICKET_TEXT, CATEGORY AS EXPECTED, TRIAGE_TICKET(TICKET_TEXT) AS PREDICTED FROM SUPPORT_TICKETS ORDER BY TICKET_ID DESC LIMIT 10;

Evaluate the Custom Function

Duration: 5 minutes

Use the same experiment type to score the custom function — only query_text changes.

DROP EXPERIMENT IF EXISTS EVAL_TRIAGE_CUSTOM_V1; CREATE EXPERIMENT EVAL_TRIAGE_CUSTOM_V1 TYPE = 'AI_FUNCTION_EVALUATION' FROM SPECIFICATION $$ query_text: VHOL_AI_DB.AI_FUNC.TRIAGE_TICKET(TICKET_TEXT) metrics: - name: exact_match dataset: name: VHOL_AI_DB.AI_FUNC.TICKETS_DS version: v1 ground_truth: CATEGORY evaluation: num_eval_runs: 1 $$; EXECUTE EXPERIMENT EVAL_TRIAGE_CUSTOM_V1;

Check Status and Scores

Re-run these queries until both experiments show FINISHED (usually 1–3 minutes). Scores live in metadata:metrics .

SHOW RUNS IN EXPERIMENT EVAL_BUILTIN_CLASSIFY; SELECT 'EVAL_BUILTIN_CLASSIFY' AS EXPERIMENT, "name" AS RUN, PARSE_JSON("metadata"):status::VARCHAR AS STATUS, PARSE_JSON("metadata"):metrics AS METRICS FROM TABLE(RESULT_SCAN(LAST_QUERY_ID())); SHOW RUNS IN EXPERIMENT EVAL_TRIAGE_CUSTOM_V1; SELECT 'EVAL_TRIAGE_CUSTOM_V1' AS EXPERIMENT, "name" AS RUN, PARSE_JSON("metadata"):status::VARCHAR AS STATUS, PARSE_JSON("metadata"):metrics AS METRICS FROM TABLE(RESULT_SCAN(LAST_QUERY_ID()));

Inspect Per-Row Failures

Each evaluation writes row-level detail you can query directly to see where the model went wrong:

CREATE OR REPLACE TEMPORARY FILE FORMAT EVAL_JSON TYPE = JSON STRIP_OUTER_ARRAY = TRUE; SELECT $1:input_text::STRING AS INPUT, $1:expected::STRING AS EXPECTED, $1:predicted::STRING AS PREDICTED, $1:metric_feedback::STRING AS FEEDBACK, $1:metric_score::FLOAT AS SCORE FROM 'snow://experiment/EVAL_TRIAGE_CUSTOM_V1/versions/EVAL_1/eval_detail.json' (FILE_FORMAT => EVAL_JSON) WHERE $1:metric_score::FLOAT < 1;

Expect most misses to come from the tricky tickets — exactly the business rules the naive prompt doesn't know about.

Optimize the Function

Duration: 10 minutes

The optimizer (based on GEPA) uses a strong reflection_model to study failures, rewrites the entire function body — prompt, model reference, and SQL pre/post-processing — and scores each candidate for every model in models concurrently. strategy: quality_first favors accuracy; budget controls how many iterations it runs. ultra-light (about two iterations) fits a lab; use light , medium , or heavy for real workloads.

DROP EXPERIMENT IF EXISTS OPT_TRIAGE; CREATE EXPERIMENT OPT_TRIAGE TYPE = 'AI_FUNCTION_OPTIMIZATION' FROM SPECIFICATION $$ function: function_name: "VHOL_AI_DB.AI_FUNC.TRIAGE_TICKET(VARCHAR)" metrics: - name: exact_match dataset: name: VHOL_AI_DB.AI_FUNC.TICKETS_DS version: v1 column_mapping: argument_mapping: TICKET_TEXT: TICKET_TEXT ground_truth: CATEGORY optimization: models: [llama3.1-8b, claude-haiku-4-5, openai-gpt-5.1] reflection_model: claude-opus-4-7 strategy: quality_first budget: ultra-light $$; EXECUTE EXPERIMENT OPT_TRIAGE;

Note: This experiment typically takes 5–10 minutes for this dataset.

Monitor the Runs

Runs are named SEED , ITER_1 … ITER_N . Re-run until all are FINISHED :

SHOW RUNS IN EXPERIMENT OPT_TRIAGE;

Key metrics:

val_score — exact-match accuracy on the validation split

— exact-match accuracy on the validation split cost_compared_to_seed — relative cost ( 1.0 = the original function)

— relative cost ( = the original function) is_frontier = 1 — the run is on the cost/quality Pareto frontier

The notebook's opt_status cell joins SHOW RUNS with SHOW RUN PARAMETERS so you can see each run's score, relative cost, model, and generated body in one table.

Deploy the Winner

Duration: 4 minutes

The following block selects the run with the highest val_score (cheapest on ties), reads its optimized function body, and deploys it as TRIAGE_TICKET_V2 . The original function stays in place so you can A/B test.

EXECUTE IMMEDIATE $$ DECLARE best_run VARCHAR; best_model VARCHAR; body VARCHAR; res RESULTSET; BEGIN -- 1. Pick the winner: highest val_score, cheapest on ties SHOW RUNS IN EXPERIMENT VHOL_AI_DB.AI_FUNC.OPT_TRIAGE; SELECT "name" INTO :best_run FROM TABLE(RESULT_SCAN(LAST_QUERY_ID())) WHERE PARSE_JSON("metadata"):status = 'FINISHED' AND PARSE_JSON("metadata"):metrics:val_score:value IS NOT NULL AND PARSE_JSON("metadata"):metrics:cost_compared_to_seed:value IS NOT NULL ORDER BY PARSE_JSON("metadata"):metrics:val_score:value::FLOAT DESC NULLS LAST, PARSE_JSON("metadata"):metrics:cost_compared_to_seed:value::FLOAT ASC NULLS LAST LIMIT 1; -- 2. Read its optimized function body + model EXECUTE IMMEDIATE 'SHOW RUN PARAMETERS IN EXPERIMENT VHOL_AI_DB.AI_FUNC.OPT_TRIAGE RUN ' || :best_run; SELECT MAX(IFF("name"='function_impl', "value", NULL)), MAX(IFF("name"='model', "value", NULL)) INTO :body, :best_model FROM TABLE(RESULT_SCAN(LAST_QUERY_ID())); -- 3. Deploy as V2 (seed stays for A/B) EXECUTE IMMEDIATE 'CREATE OR REPLACE AI FUNCTION VHOL_AI_DB.AI_FUNC.TRIAGE_TICKET_V2(TICKET_TEXT VARCHAR) RETURNS VARCHAR AS ' || '$' || '$' || :body || '$' || '$'; res := (SELECT :best_run AS BEST_RUN, :best_model AS MODEL, :body AS OPTIMIZED_BODY); RETURN TABLE(res); END; $$;

Review OPTIMIZED_BODY — you'll typically see the business rules from the Load Labeled Data step written into the prompt, along with an explicit priority order across categories.

Evaluate V2 on the Same Dataset

DROP EXPERIMENT IF EXISTS EVAL_TRIAGE_V2; CREATE EXPERIMENT EVAL_TRIAGE_V2 TYPE = 'AI_FUNCTION_EVALUATION' FROM SPECIFICATION $$ query_text: VHOL_AI_DB.AI_FUNC.TRIAGE_TICKET_V2(TICKET_TEXT) metrics: - name: exact_match dataset: name: VHOL_AI_DB.AI_FUNC.TICKETS_DS version: v1 ground_truth: CATEGORY evaluation: num_eval_runs: 1 $$; EXECUTE EXPERIMENT EVAL_TRIAGE_V2;

Compare Results

Duration: 4 minutes

Once EVAL_TRIAGE_V2 finishes, collect the scores from all three evaluations into one table:

EXECUTE IMMEDIATE $$ DECLARE res RESULTSET; c1 CURSOR FOR SELECT column1 AS EXP FROM VALUES ('EVAL_BUILTIN_CLASSIFY'), ('EVAL_TRIAGE_CUSTOM_V1'), ('EVAL_TRIAGE_V2'); x VARCHAR; BEGIN CREATE OR REPLACE TEMPORARY TABLE EVAL_SCORES ( EXPERIMENT VARCHAR, RUN VARCHAR, STATUS VARCHAR, EXACT_MATCH FLOAT, MODEL VARCHAR, PROMPT_OR_QUERY VARCHAR ); FOR rec IN c1 DO x := rec.EXP; EXECUTE IMMEDIATE 'SHOW RUNS IN EXPERIMENT VHOL_AI_DB.AI_FUNC.' || :x; INSERT INTO EVAL_SCORES (EXPERIMENT, RUN, STATUS, EXACT_MATCH) SELECT :x, "name", PARSE_JSON("metadata"):status::VARCHAR, PARSE_JSON("metadata"):metrics:score:value::FLOAT FROM TABLE(RESULT_SCAN(LAST_QUERY_ID())); END FOR; LET c2 CURSOR FOR SELECT EXPERIMENT, RUN FROM EVAL_SCORES; FOR rec IN c2 DO BEGIN EXECUTE IMMEDIATE 'SHOW RUN PARAMETERS IN EXPERIMENT VHOL_AI_DB.AI_FUNC.' || rec.EXPERIMENT || ' RUN ' || rec.RUN; CREATE OR REPLACE TEMPORARY TABLE _eval_params AS SELECT * FROM TABLE(RESULT_SCAN(LAST_QUERY_ID())); UPDATE EVAL_SCORES SET MODEL = COALESCE((SELECT "value" FROM _eval_params WHERE "name" = 'model'), 'built-in'), PROMPT_OR_QUERY = COALESCE( (SELECT LEFT("value", 200) FROM _eval_params WHERE "name" = 'function_impl'), (SELECT LEFT("value", 200) FROM _eval_params WHERE "name" = 'query_text')) WHERE EXPERIMENT = rec.EXPERIMENT AND RUN = rec.RUN; EXCEPTION WHEN OTHER THEN NULL; END; END FOR; res := (SELECT * FROM EVAL_SCORES ORDER BY EXACT_MATCH DESC NULLS LAST); RETURN TABLE(res); END; $$;

Visualize Quality and Cost

The notebook includes two Python cells that chart the results:

Quality — a bar chart of exact-match score for the built-in baseline, the original custom function, and the optimized V2.

— a bar chart of exact-match score for the built-in baseline, the original custom function, and the optimized V2. Cost + Quality — uses AI_COUNT_TOKENS to estimate input tokens for each approach and overlays estimated credits on the quality chart.

Note: The cost chart is an illustrative estimate. It uses example per-token credit rates and a representative optimized prompt. For exact numbers, paste your own OPTIMIZED_BODY and winning model into the cell, and check current rates in the Snowflake Service Consumption Table or SNOWFLAKE.ACCOUNT_USAGE.CORTEX_FUNCTIONS_QUERY_USAGE_HISTORY .

Clean Up

Duration: 1 minute

Remove everything created in this guide:

DROP DATABASE IF EXISTS VHOL_AI_DB;

Conclusion And Resources

Duration: 1 minute

Congratulations! You built an AI function, measured it against labeled data, and let Snowflake automatically rewrite its prompt and choose a model that balances cost and quality — all in SQL. You can apply the same loop of dataset → evaluate → optimize → deploy → re-evaluate to any classification, extraction, or generation task you run with Cortex AI.

What You Learned

How to build a versionable custom AI function with CREATE AI FUNCTION

How to snapshot labeled data as an immutable DATASET version

version How to score built-in and custom AI expressions with AI_FUNCTION_EVALUATION experiments

experiments How to auto-tune prompts and compare models with AI_FUNCTION_OPTIMIZATION experiments

experiments How to read results with SHOW RUNS / SHOW RUN PARAMETERS and deploy the winning body

Related Resources