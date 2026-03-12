Snowflake has always run its own FinOps practice on the Snowflake platform. Bringing cloud costs, usage and business metrics into one governed environment has given us consistency, scale and trust across all of our stakeholders. The power of our enterprise data and AI platform is the ability to contextualize these data sets to drive real business outcomes.

As we described in earlier posts on the Snowflake Builders Blog [first, second, third], this curated self-serve model has enabled us to democratize intelligence and share analytics across our teams. That foundation allowed us to run at our massive scale, while still having very granular visibility across our entire stack.

However, our business is changing quickly and demands rapid iteration. Snowflake Cortex AI features, new warehouse SKUs and fast-changing customer needs are reshaping how we think about measuring cloud economics and margins. The pace of change is ramping up, and we need to iterate at the same speed.

Stepping on the gas pedal: Cortex Code

The February launch of Snowflake Cortex Code has changed how we work almost overnight.

With Cortex Code, it’s like we’ve added a fleet of analysts and developers for each team member on top of the data we already have in Snowflake. Our team can now make a request like: “Create a Streamlit interface that shows monthly expenses on Google Cloud by region and flag anomalies over 10% of a metric that you define.”

Cortex Code translates that intent into deployable application code that runs securely against governed data already in Snowflake. The combination may not look like traditional FinOps tooling, but it delivers what matters: rapid iteration tied to business context. That's the foundation of any successful FinOps practice.

Use Case 1: Fully automated cloud forecasting

Like most teams, our forecasts historically lived in complicated spreadsheet-based models. The process works but is brittle as it scales, doesn’t directly connect to downstream tooling and takes significant work to update for each cycle.

We’re now using Cortex Code to rebuild forecasting across multiple areas: all cloud consumption across our internal and customer-facing workloads, Snowflake’s consumption of Snowflake features, third-party SaaS consumption, and the list goes on. Now, not only does our historical cost data live in structured tables that plug into existing tools but so do our forecast values. Engineering and Product teams can build goals and track KPIs on top of the same numbers the Finance team uses. No exports or ongoing metric gaps, and one forecast.

A few wins to consider from this updated approach:

Faster finance cycles: Forecasts are more frequently refreshed (daily is the goal!) and with significantly less manual effort.

Earlier variance signals: We’re able to tie anomaly reporting directly to our locked forecasts. We can additionally give advanced notice to leadership when we have a variance, allowing us to be proactive rather than reactive when landing any company period.

Improved visibility: Forecast logic is out in the open for key stakeholders to poke. This feedback cycle is critical for us to continue to iterate. Shared data means direct accountability.

Our goal is to reduce the time to refresh our forecast across billions of dollars of expense from about a week of person time to a few hours. This isn’t a pie-in-the-sky dream — we’re delivering on this outcome.

Use Case 2: An AI-enabled weekly metrics review and granular anomaly detection

We implemented weekly metric reviews initially in order to adjust to small changes in our business on a week-to-week basis. As a group we would review trend changes across platform areas, customers, and workloads and debug findings that analysts had spent hours manually drilling into data to explain it. By the time we were through these meetings, the analysis was complete but the opportunity for action had been diminished.

Our team saw a clear opportunity to automate this process and did so through Streamlit. However the real pace change in our approach came when we began developing dedicated Cortex Code skills for FinOps.

We now have first-pass variance analysis, anomalies and root-cause guidance available to review as a team with minimal oversight until review. Given the time-to-action reduction, we are able to triage with greater speed across our footprint. The surfacing of drivers and first-draft commentary is rapidly reducing our time to financial guidance as well, another key outcome for our small team. These are not static analytic capabilities but skills that mature with additional use over time.

Despite this speed and intelligence, we believe firmly that this does not replace analyst judgment; it amplifies it. Teams arrive at discussions focused on making decisions and driving outcomes rather than gathering data.