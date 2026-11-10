AI Cost Management: Why Cost Per Token Is the Wrong Metric

Here's the insight that reframes the entire cost conversation: If AI starts from the wrong context, cheap tokens still produce expensive work.

Consider the difference between a visitor to a new city and a local who lives there. The visitor can eventually find the tourist attractions, but they waste time, take wrong turns and miss shortcuts that a local knows instinctively. Enterprise AI works the same way.

A generic AI agent operates like a visitor, discovering schemas, reconstructing business context and navigating security constraints before it can begin solving the actual problem. An AI system with native business context operates like the local: It already understands the environment and spends its effort on outcome, not orientation.

Our Snowflake internal benchmarks illustrate the value of context dramatically:

Approach Accuracy Cost per prompt Frontier coding agent + SQL connector 24% $1.76 AI assistant without semantic context 47% $0.49 AI assistant with full business context 86% $0.59

Source: Snowflake internal accuracy benchmark, May–June 2026. Three agents compared: (1) Frontier coding agent + Snowflake SQL MCP, (2) CoCo bare (no context), (3) CoCo + Snowflake Cortex Sense context layer. Evaluated across three enterprise data sets: dbt mart evaluation, semantic view reverse evaluation and analytics extraction. Aggregate pass/fail accuracy scored against expected outputs. Token costs computed from Snowflake billing tables. Cortex Sense in early private preview as of June 2026.

Each approach has the same underlying model class. The difference is context quality — semantic definitions, governed metadata, lineage, business logic and execution environment. Adding rich business context barely increases per-prompt cost ($0.49 to $0.59) while delivering a 3.6x improvement in accuracy.

The frontier agent spends most of its tokens discovering your environment. Context-aware AI spends its tokens solving your problem.