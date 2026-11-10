Simar Arora is a Senior FinOps Value Advisor at Snowflake. He began his career at Goldman Sachs, where he managed risk and forecasting for complex financial portfolios. Leveraging his strong financial background, Simar transitioned into the FinOps space to manage large-scale technology commitments across AWS and Azure. For the past three years at Snowflake, he has partnered with enterprise customers to optimize their Data and AI investments, ensuring their technology ecosystems scale efficiently for maximum business value.