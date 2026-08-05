This is an internal case study sharing how Snowflake's Forward Deployed Engineer team built an AI-powered contract review agent on top of the Snowflake platform. The tool is used internally at Snowflake and is shared here as an example of how frontier AI capabilities can transform high-stakes, regulated workflows.

Snowflake Technology used: Snowflake Openflow, Snowflake Cortex AI, Cortex Agent, Data Agent Run, Snowflake AI Extract, Streamlit in Snowflake and Snowflake CoWork.

Traditional review process

In the high-stakes world of enterprise software, the quote-to-cash lifecycle hinges entirely on the speed and accuracy of contract review. Traditionally, scaling accounting operations means adding manual headcount to painstakingly review bespoke customer order forms, MSAs and amendments. This manual approach creates an operational bottleneck and can introduce human-error risks when identifying nonstandard clauses that impact revenue recognition.

At enterprise scale, Snowflake processes a high volume of customer contracts — ranging from structured capacity commitments to specialized marketplace agreements. Each of these contractual events carries unique commercial terms — such as capacity commitments, discount structures, billing frequencies and incentive clauses — that must be meticulously reviewed for revenue recognition compliance and internal audit controls.

When it comes to testing internal controls over this process, auditors read each PDF line by line, check terms for standard/nonstandard implications and review the relevant revenue treatment for appropriateness. But as Snowflake's deal volume grows, this model doesn't scale. Thousands of order forms per quarter, each requiring careful human review …

"The audit team was spending hours manually scanning PDFs to find nonstandard terms and yet only providing assurance on a sample of the entire population," says Amrita Kapoor, VP Internal Audit. "We needed to flip the model. By letting AI handle the exhaustive reading across the entire population, our auditors can focus their expertise on exception handling — ultimately providing significantly expanded assurance and eventually also passing these time savings back to process owners.”