What is gradient boosting?

Gradient boosting is an ensemble ML technique that combines a collection of weak models into a single, more accurate and efficient predictive model. These weak models are typically decision trees, which is why the algorithms are commonly referred to as gradient boosted decision trees (GBDTs). Gradient boosting algorithms work iteratively by adding new models sequentially, with each new addition aiming to resolve the errors made by the previous ones. The final prediction of the aggregate represents the sum of the individual predictions of all the models. Gradient boosting combines the gradient descent algorithm and boosting method, with a nod to each component included in its name.

This training process leverages a strength-in-numbers approach, allowing data scientists to optimize arbitrary differentiable loss functions. Gradient boosting is used to solve complex regression and classification problems. With regression, the final result represents the average of all weak learners. When working with classification problems, the model’s final result can be computed as the class with the majority of votes from weak learner models.