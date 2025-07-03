What is gradient boosting?
Gradient boosting is a machine learning (ML) technique used for regression and classification tasks that can improve the predictive accuracy and speed of ML models.
- Overview
- About Gradient Boosting
- Other Boosting Models
- Benefits of Gradient Boosting Decision Trees
- Gradient Boosting in Action
- Resources
Overview
Gradient boosting is a machine learning (ML) algorithm used for regression and classification tasks. Gradient boosting has become popular due to its ability to handle complex relationships in data and protect against overfitting. Using this technique, data scientists can improve the predictive accuracy and speed of their ML models. In this article, learn about gradient boosting, how to share the benefits of using this technique and three common use cases.
About gradient boosting
Gradient boosting is an ensemble ML technique that combines a collection of weak models into a single, more accurate and efficient predictive model. These weak models are typically decision trees, which is why the algorithms are commonly referred to as gradient boosted decision trees (GBDTs). Gradient boosting algorithms work iteratively by adding new models sequentially, with each new addition aiming to resolve the errors made by the previous ones. The final prediction of the aggregate represents the sum of the individual predictions of all the models. Gradient boosting combines the gradient descent algorithm and boosting method, with a nod to each component included in its name.
This training process leverages a strength-in-numbers approach, allowing data scientists to optimize arbitrary differentiable loss functions. Gradient boosting is used to solve complex regression and classification problems. With regression, the final result represents the average of all weak learners. When working with classification problems, the model’s final result can be computed as the class with the majority of votes from weak learner models.
Boosting vs. bagging
Boosting and bagging are the two primary types of ensemble learning. Ensemble learning methods are distinguished by their collective approach, aggregating a group of base learners to generate more accurate predictions than any of the component parts could on its own. With boosting methods, the weak learner models are trained successively, with each individual model having made its contribution to the collective whole before the next one is brought in. Bagging techniques train the base learners in tandem.
Use Cases
Gradient boosting provides a good balance of accuracy, efficiency and scalability that can be widely applied to:
- Classification: Predicting categories or classes (e.g., spam detection, fraud detection)
- Regression: Predicting numerical values (e.g., stock price prediction, sales forecasting).
- Ranking: Ranking items based on their relevance or importance (e.g., search results, recommendations).
Other boosting models
Other boosting techniques, such as AdaBoost and XGBoost, are also popular ensemble learning methods. Here’s how they work.
XGBoost
XGBoost is a turbocharged version of gradient boosting designed for optimal computational speed and scalability. XGBoosting uses multiple cores in the CPU to enable parallel learning during model training.
AdaBoost
AdaBoost, or adaptive boosting, fits a succession of weak learners to the data. These weak learners are usually decision stumps, a decision tree with a single split and two terminal nodes. This technique works recursively, identifying misclassified data points and automatically adjusting them to reduce training errors. AdaBoost repeats this process until it generates the strongest predictor.
The benefits of gradient boosting decision trees
GBDTs are among the most popular implementations of gradient boosting. Used in the majority of gradient boosting use cases, this approach has specific advantages over other modeling techniques.
User-friendly implementation
Gradient boosting decision trees are relatively easy to implement. Many include support for handling categorical features, don’t require data preprocessing and streamline the process of handling missing data.
Bias reduction
In ML, bias is a systematic error that can cause models to make inaccurate or unfair predictions. Boosting algorithms, including gradient boosting, sequentially incorporate multiple weak learners into the larger predictive model. This technique can be highly effective at reducing bias as iterative improvements are made with the addition of each additional weak learner.
Improved accuracy
Boosting allows decision trees to learn sequentially, fitting new trees to compensate for the errors of those already incorporated into the larger model. This synthesis produces more accurate predictions than any one of the weaker learner models could achieve on its own. In addition, decision trees can handle both numerical and categorical data types, making them a viable option to use on many problems.
Faster training on large data sets
Boosting methods give precedence to those features that increase the model’s predictive accuracy during training. This selectivity reduces the number of data attributes, creating computationally efficient models that can easily handle large data sets. Boosting algorithms can also be parallelized to further accelerate model training.
Gradient boosting in action
Gradient boosting models are used in a wide range of predictive modeling and ML tasks. These algorithms offer high-performance problem-solving capabilities and play an important role in many real-world applications.
Predictive modeling in financial services
Gradient boosting models are frequently used in financial services. They play an important role in supporting investments and making predictions. Examples include portfolio optimization, and the prediction of stock prices, credit risks and other financial outcomes based on historical data and financial indicators.
Healthcare analytics
Healthcare providers leverage gradient boosting algorithms for clinical decision support, such as disease diagnosis. Gradient boosting also improves prediction accuracy, allowing healthcare providers to stratify risk, allowing them to target patient populations that may benefit from a specific intervention, for example.
Sentiment analysis
Gradient boosting is useful in many natural language processing tasks, including sentiment analysis. These algorithms can quickly process and analyze large volumes of text data from social media, online reviews, blogs, surveys and customer emails, helping brands understand customer feedback and more.
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