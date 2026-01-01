Your AI agent is a nobody. And that’s a problem.

We’ve spent the past two years making AI agents capable. They can query your databases, summarize your documents, route your workflows and initiate transactions on your behalf. Some of them are genuinely impressive.

The harder challenge is the one most organizations haven’t solved and that’s ensuring they’re accountable.

An agent can act. But accountability is a different question entirely. When a human employee takes an action, there’s a chain of identity attached to it. When an agent does, there often isn’t. As agents move from demos into production, that gap becomes a governance problem.

This is the agent identity problem. An agent should have a verifiable identity of its own: defined rights, defined scope and a persistent record of what it did. Without it, you can’t answer what happened, who authorized it or whether it stayed within its boundaries, and that becomes a liability the moment something goes wrong.

Most don’t. And that gap is already slowing adoption in some of the most sophisticated AI programs in the world.