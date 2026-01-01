Quickstarts
Developer Guides: Step-by-Step Exercises
Discover product quickstarts, industry-specific use cases, administration best practices and reference architectures from Snowflake experts and partners.
Turn data and AI into impact with developer guides, hands-on labs and more.
CHOOSE YOUR SNOWFLAKE TRIAL
Get started your way with two Snowflake trial options: Unlock the full Snowflake AI Data Cloud with $400 in free credits, or try Cortex Code CLI subscription with $40 in free inferences. Both are built for a 30-day experience.
Empower every user to simplify enterprise data and AI. Innovate faster and do more with your data.
Turn complex data engineering, analytics, ML and agent-building into simple interactions with high accuracy in a local environment.
STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE
BEGIN HERE
Explore the AI Data Cloud with a free, instructor-led live training. Through hands-on labs, you’ll learn to unify siloed data and leverage virtually unlimited scale, all while getting real-time support for your trial account.
QUICK START
Use sample data and a pre-provisioned snowflake_learning role, warehouse and database to quickly explore guided Worksheets, Notebooks and Streamlit apps.
Continue your Snowflake journey with developer guides, hands-on labs and expert resources.
SNOWFLAKE LEARNING PATHS
Get started with our introduction courses, then continue with our data engineering and AI coursework.
SUPPORT
Get quick answers to help you succeed with your trial.
With a Snowflake trial, you can load and query data from cloud storage (S3, Azure, GCS), use pre-loaded Tasty Bytes sample data and tutorials, work with structured and semi-structured data (JSON, Parquet), develop with Snowpark (Python/Java), build Streamlit apps, connect BI tools (Tableau, Power BI), and test features like time travel, zero-copy cloning, and data sharing. Note that some features have limitations: external network access, hybrid tables, and use of Openflow are limited to 10 credits daily until you add payment.
Snowflake trial account credits may be used within 30 days.
You must select a cloud platform (AWS, Azure, or GCP), region and edition during signup; these cannot be changed later. Choose the same cloud you currently use to reduce data transfer costs, select a region close to your users for better performance, and pick Enterprise edition for most advanced features. If you need different settings, you'll have to create a new trial account.
If you can't find the activation email, check your spam or junk folder first and verify that the correct email address was entered during signup. Wait a few minutes for delivery, then try requesting a new activation email by re-entering your email on the signup or login page. If the issue persists, contact Snowflake Support or ask your IT department to whitelist Snowflake email domains as corporate email filters may be blocking the email.
To convert to a paid account, log into Snowsight, click "Upgrade" or go to Admin > Billing, and add a credit card. All your data, tables, and worksheets will be preserved during conversion. However, if you don't convert the account before your trial expires, your account will be suspended and you may lose access to your data.
For additional support, explore Snowflake Documentation, Snowflake support or check the contact information in your signup email for your sales representative.