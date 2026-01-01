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GETTING STARTED

BUILD AI AND APPS IN MINUTES WITH A SNOWFLAKE TRIAL

Turn data and AI into impact with developer guides, hands-on labs and more.

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Explore Your Snowflake Trial Journey Here

CHOOSE YOUR SNOWFLAKE TRIAL

START BUILDINGIN MINUTES

Get started your way with two Snowflake trial options: Unlock the full Snowflake AI Data Cloud with $400 in free credits, or try Cortex Code CLI subscription with $40 in free inferences. Both are built for a 30-day experience.

The AI Data Cloud

Empower every user to simplify enterprise data and AI. Innovate faster and do more with your data.

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Cortex Code CLI

Turn complex data engineering, analytics, ML and agent-building into simple interactions with high accuracy in a local environment.

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STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE

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Snowflake Platform Training: Learn, Build and Certify

Explore the AI Data Cloud with a free, instructor-led live training. Through hands-on labs, you’ll learn to unify siloed data and leverage virtually unlimited scale, all while getting real-time support for your trial account.

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QUICK START

Get started in minutes with a template

Use sample data and a pre-provisioned snowflake_learning role, warehouse and database to quickly explore guided Worksheets, Notebooks and Streamlit apps.

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SNOWFLAKE LEARNING PATHS

AVAILABLECOURSES

Get started with our introduction courses, then continue with our data engineering and AI coursework.

Getting Started

Data Engineering

Generative AI

BEGINNER

Intro to Snowflake for Devs, Data Scientists, Data Engineers

Get an introduction to Snowflake as a platform for building applications, data pipelines, and AI models and workflows. You'll learn how to create user-defined functions, how to use a Snowflake Cortex LLM function, how to edit a Streamlit app, and more.

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Coursera
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LinkedIn Learning
BEGINNER

Snowflake Foundations

Get hands-on with Snowflake! Learn to query, model, and manage data in this interactive intro for data engineers, analysts, and BI professionals.

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DataCamp
BEGINNER

Introduction to Modern Data Engineering with Snowflake

This is a technical, hands-on course that teaches learners how to build modern and continuous data pipelines with Snowflake. It focuses specifically on the most practical Snowflake concepts and tools to get learners up and running quickly with building data pipelines.

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Coursera
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LinkedIn Learning
BEGINNER

Snowflake Data Engineering Professional Certificate

This is a technical, hands-on course that teaches learners how to build modern and continuous data pipelines with Snowflake. It focuses specifically on the most practical Snowflake concepts and tools to get learners up and running quickly with building data pipelines.

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Coursera
INTERMEDIATE

Advanced Data Engineering with Snowflake

Build a data engineering career or gain hands-on Snowflake experience for your next project. This program equips students, early career, and experienced professionals with practical skills to enhance job market competitiveness and career growth in data.

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Coursera
BEGINNER

Associate Data Engineer in Snowflake

Prepare for a high-demand tech role with the Associate Data Engineer in Snowflake track. Learn SQL, data modeling, and database design through hands-on experience with Snowflake’s AI-powered cloud platform. Explore its architecture and features, practice data ingestion and querying, and build scalable data pipelines. Apply your skills in a real-world project creating insights for a sports media agency.

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DataCamp
BEGINNER

Snowflake AI Fundamentals

Learn to build AI-powered applications with Snowflake Cortex, combining data management and generative AI. Gain skills in Snowflake architecture, SQL, and Large Language Models (LLMs), including fine-tuning for real-world tasks. Apply AI for text analysis, summarization, and translation while practicing responsible AI. Conclude by building a conversational chatbot using Cortex to generate intelligent, data-driven responses.

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DataCamp
INTERMEDIATE

Building and Evaluating Data Agents

Learn to build a data agent using a multi-agent workflow: design a planner, a plan executor, and specialized sub-agents to connect to data sources; trace and evaluate: measure the quality of the agent’s final answer, and the alignment of the agent’s goal, plan, and action; and improve the agent’s performance: update the agent’s prompt, and add inline evaluations that the agent can use during runtime to adjust its plan.

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Coursera
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DataCamp
BEGINNER

Introduction to Generative AI with Snowflake

This course introduces learners to generative AI and how to implement common AI use cases using Snowflake. This course is for anyone looking to skill up on AI, but is particularly suited for data scientists, ML/AI engineers and data analytics professionals.

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Coursera
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LinkedIn Learning
BEGINNER

Snowflake Generative AI Professional Certificate

Are you looking to build a career in AI? Or get hands-on experience with Snowflake for your next project? This program will enable you to acquire the practical skills you’ll need to be competitive in the job market to land your next job, or to grow your existing career as a data professional.

 

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Coursera
BEGINNER

Fast prototyping of GenAI apps with Streamlit

Learn to streamline the prototyping workflow, iterate rapidly, and validate product-market fit. Turn a few lines of Python into a shareable Streamlit web app, cut down iteration time from weeks to hours, and improve the performance of your application using Cortex AI. Start with a  hello-world chatbot, add prompt engineering and RAG, and publish the result for real-time feedback.

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Coursera
INTERMEDIATE

Building Generative AI Apps to Talk to Your Data

Learn how to build conversational AI applications that let users interact with their data, whether structured in tables or unstructured in documents, using natural language. This course focuses on building practical applications with Snowflake Cortex, including Cortex Search and Cortex Analyst.

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Coursera
INTERMEDIATE

Building and Evaluating Data Agents

Learn to build a data agent using a multi-agent workflow: design a planner, a plan executor, and specialized sub-agents to connect to data sources; trace and evaluate: measure the quality of the agent’s final answer, and the alignment of the agent’s goal, plan, and action; and improve the agent’s performance: update the agent’s prompt, and add inline evaluations that the agent can use during runtime to adjust its plan.

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DeepLearning.AI

SUPPORT

Frequently Asked Questions

Get quick answers to help you succeed with your trial.

With a Snowflake trial, you can load and query data from cloud storage (S3, Azure, GCS), use pre-loaded Tasty Bytes sample data and tutorials, work with structured and semi-structured data (JSON, Parquet), develop with Snowpark (Python/Java), build Streamlit apps, connect BI tools (Tableau, Power BI), and test features like time travel, zero-copy cloning, and data sharing. Note that some features have limitations: external network access, hybrid tables, and use of Openflow are limited to 10 credits daily until you add payment.

Snowflake trial account credits may be used within 30 days.

You must select a cloud platform (AWS, Azure, or GCP), region and edition during signup; these cannot be changed later. Choose the same cloud you currently use to reduce data transfer costs, select a region close to your users for better performance, and pick Enterprise edition for most advanced features. If you need different settings, you'll have to create a new trial account.

 

If you can't find the activation email, check your spam or junk folder first and verify that the correct email address was entered during signup. Wait a few minutes for delivery, then try requesting a new activation email by re-entering your email on the signup or login page. If the issue persists, contact Snowflake Support or ask your IT department to whitelist Snowflake email domains as corporate email filters may be blocking the email.

 

To convert to a paid account, log into Snowsight, click "Upgrade" or go to Admin > Billing, and add a credit card. All your data, tables, and worksheets will be preserved during conversion. However, if you don't convert the account before your trial expires, your account will be suspended and you may lose access to your data.

 

For additional support, explore Snowflake Documentation, Snowflake support or check the contact information in your signup email for your sales representative.

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