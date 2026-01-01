Snowflake Organization Intelligence

USE CASE
SnowflakeOrganization Intelligence
Monitor and manage every Snowflake account from one central place, so your organization can operate at scale without the complexity.
Overview
One place to monitor, budget and secure your entire Snowflake organization
As your Snowflake footprint grows across teams, regions and environments, centralized governance becomes a priority. Organization Intelligence gives platform admins, security teams and FinOps leaders one control plane for cost, security and identity management.
Get a centralized view into your organization's health
Give global admins one dashboard to sign into and access to Snowflake CoCo, allowing them to query cross-account metrics in near real time without leaving the hub or organization account.
Take control of spend
Understand how AI shapes your enterprise spend, monitor usage across 70+ specialized views, and take control by setting and enforcing budgets globally.
Enforce consistent security controls for all your accounts
Define org users, roles and sync profiles, and apply access policies once. Propagate changes across all accounts and regions automatically.
BENEFITS
A central management planefor unified cross-account, org-level control
INTELLIGENCE & OVERSIGHT
The unified enterprise interface that comes with a Cortex agent
- Oversee and configure cost and security guardrails from a single place designed for global organization administrators.
- Take action directly from the hub with AI-powered guidance from a built-in Cortex agent.
- Analyze key cost metrics across all accounts and drill deeper with integrated Snowflake CoCo skills for richer, on-demand insights.
FINOPS
Establish your cost guardrails
- Create organization-wide tags one time and automatically make them available across every account, reducing operational overhead.
- Set and track budgets at the organization level, with spend visibility spanning all accounts in one place.
- Power org-level budgets, enabling a consistent, connected framework for cost governance at scale.
TRUSTED ACCESS
A single pane of glass for identity management
Avoid duplicating definitions and establish one identity for users and groups that spans all your accounts.
Manage org users and user groups, data sharing, listings and masking policies from one place: In just a few clicks, your updates cascade throughout the system.
"Snowflake’s Organization Intelligence product has enabled LSEG to simplify a complex multi-account architecture, delivering centralized governance and enhanced visibility across cost and security."
Nareesh Komuravelly
Data Engineering Senior Manager, Cloud Productivity and Engineering
"Snowflake’s federated admin model supports Mitsui’s efforts to scale collaboration with group companies — preserving their autonomy while enabling org-level visibility, governance and value creation."
Yuki Yaguchi
General Manager, Group Data Driven Management Strategy Dept.
Start your 30-daySnowflake trial today
- $400 in free credits
- Immediate access to the AI Data Cloud
- Enable your most critical data workloads
Get Started with OrganizationsAn organization links all your Snowflake accounts under one entity, making it easier to manage at scale.
Unlock Organization Insights and Take Action with Organization IntelligenceA unified space to monitor and control your costs, security posture and more across all accounts.
Snowflake Organization Intelligence
Frequently AskedQuestions
Your top questions about how to get started with Snowflake Organization Intelligence.
Organization Premium Views incur costs based on the number of records processed to generate them and follow a tiered pricing model. For current rates, refer to the Organization Usage table in the Snowflake Service Consumption Table. To receive an estimate as real costs can be higher or lower, please reach out to your account team.
We are working toward full parity and have migrated 70+ views into Organization_Usage, prioritizing those most used by customers. If a specific view is missing and blocking your transition, please reach out to your account team.
The Organization account requires Enterprise Edition or higher. Contact Snowflake Support about upgrading your edition. Please note that Enterprise Edition or higher is only needed for the Organization Account, not other Accounts.
Visit our documentation page for detailed information, and reach out to your account team if you have additional questions.
The GLOBALORGADMIN role is available exclusively in the Organization account and serves as the overarching administrative role for your entire organization. It provides access to the full suite of organization-level features — including account management, usage monitoring, cross-account security policies and organization-wide billing — and can perform everything the ORGADMIN role can do today, plus significantly more.
The ORGADMIN role is the older role available in ORGADMIN-enabled accounts. It provides access to a limited set of organization-level features and operates only within the scope of ORGADMIN-enabled accounts. This role will be phased out in the future. You will receive advance notice at least 6 months before any changes take effect.