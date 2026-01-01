Snowflake Organization Intelligence

The GLOBALORGADMIN role is available exclusively in the Organization account and serves as the overarching administrative role for your entire organization. It provides access to the full suite of organization-level features — including account management, usage monitoring, cross-account security policies and organization-wide billing — and can perform everything the ORGADMIN role can do today, plus significantly more.

The ORGADMIN role is the older role available in ORGADMIN-enabled accounts. It provides access to a limited set of organization-level features and operates only within the scope of ORGADMIN-enabled accounts. This role will be phased out in the future. You will receive advance notice at least 6 months before any changes take effect.