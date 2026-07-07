A warehouse credit spike is easy to explain. An AI bill isn't.

One Snowflake Cortex Agent™ can execute a chain of reasoning steps across multiple data sets. A single prompt can trigger thousands of tokens. And unlike traditional infrastructure, many AI workloads are exploratory by design.

That's why FinOps teams are facing a new challenge: governing systems whose costs are often as dynamic as their outputs.They’re being forced to solve two problems at once:

Use AI to improve FinOps

Govern AI spending itself

At Snowflake, we've been rethinking cost management from the ground up not just to keep pace with AI-driven workloads, but to use AI itself as the mechanism to make cost governance smarter, faster and accessible to everyone. This post covers how we're doing both: embedding AI into cost management tooling to make it more powerful, and providing the governance primitives you need to keep your own AI investments in check.

The FinOps challenge has gotten more complex — and more urgent

The FinOps Foundation's “State of FinOps 2026 Report” makes one thing unmistakably clear: AI has taken over the FinOps agenda. According to the report, FinOps for AI is now the No. 1 forward-looking priority for teams over the next 12 months. AI cost management is the single most desired skillset organizations are looking to build, and 98% of FinOps teams now manage AI spend, up from just 31% two years ago. AI has gone from an emerging concern to a universal FinOps responsibility in the span of a single product cycle.

What makes it hard isn't just the volume of AI spend — it's the nature of it. The report surfaces three challenges practitioners face most often:

Visibility into AI costs (pricing models vary widely)

Allocating those costs to business units (harder than traditional infrastructure)

Determining ROI (investments are often exploratory)

In addition, the top requested tooling capability in the “State of FinOps 2026 Report” is granular monitoring of AI spend such as tokens, LLM requests and GPU utilization. As one practitioner noted: "Teams are having to balance the complexity of managing AI spend over a more diverse range of projects with the directive to avoid limiting AI usage, which might slow down time to market."

The FinOps Foundation frames this as a dual agenda: use AI to improve FinOps productivity and efficiency and to manage AI spend. That duality is precisely what Snowflake has been building toward.

Part 1: AI embedded in cost management

The most common failure mode in FinOps is a lack of time to make sense of data. Engineers can write queries against ACCOUNT_USAGE; finance leaders can look at the monthly invoice. But nobody in between has the context to quickly understand why spend went up 30% last week, which warehouse is responsible, and what to do about it.

To address this, Snowflake is embedding Snowflake CoCo™, our AI-powered coding agent, directly into the cost management experience.

Natural language cost analysis with the Cost Intelligence skill

CoCo includes a purpose-built Cost Intelligence skill that transforms cost management from a SQL task into a conversation. You can ask it cost questions like:

"Why did my compute spend spike on Wednesday?"

"Which users are burning the most warehouse credits this month?"

"Show me my top five most expensive warehouses and cost trends over the last six months."

“How are my budgets performing this month?”

CoCo returns an answer with an explanation, surfaces the underlying data and maintains context across follow-up questions. It connects the dots between warehouse activity, query patterns, user behavior and cost attribution in a way that previously required a data analyst with deep knowledge of ACCOUNT_USAGE schema.

The skill is available in both the Snowsight UI™ and Snowflake CoCo CLI or Desktop, which means whether you're a platform engineer in a terminal or a FinOps analyst in the browser, you have access to the same natural language interface.

Anomaly detection that explains itself

You can detect cost anomalies for your Snowflake account using the built-in Cost Anomaly feature, but knowing that an anomaly occurred is only half the battle. Understanding why the anomaly happened is where teams historically got stuck spending hours correlating warehouse history, query logs and user activity.

With CoCo embedded in the Cost Management UI, you can now highlight an anomaly on the spend chart and click “explain” for more detail. CoCo investigates the anomaly, correlates it with warehouse activity, identifies the users or workloads involved and returns a narrative explanation in plain English within seconds in many cases.

A redesigned Account Overview that's built for action

Announced as generally available during Snowflake Summit 2026, the updated Cost Management Account Overview in Snowsight is designed as a unified cost command center rather than a reporting dashboard. At a glance, you can see your budget health, any open anomalies, warehouse attribution status and a breakdown of credits by service type all from a single page. Every insight is connected to an action: If an anomaly needs investigation, CoCo is one click away. If a warehouse is unattributed to a cost center, you can leverage CoCo to build a tagging plan. The goal is to collapse the distance between seeing a problem and fixing it.