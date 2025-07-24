Business intelligence (BI) is an engine for powering strategic decision-making — providing organizations with technology and processes for collecting, organizing, analyzing and visualizing their data in a systematic way.

Artificial intelligence augments BI so any user can analyze data without needing to be proficient in writing SQL, the language of analytics and databases where data is stored. Instead, users can interact with conversational interfaces that streamline data exploration, visualization and reporting — democratizing data insights for everyone.