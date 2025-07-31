Introducing AI into investment banking processes can present risks that must be considered and mitigated. One example is the need to protect and secure potentially sensitive data that models use for training. New applications may introduce security vulnerabilities that leave data and systems open to compromise.

Additionally, models trained using personally identifiable information (PII), client-sensitive data, or sensitive internal data must be adequately governed to prevent this data from being included in the content it generates and presents to data consumers. Issues with training data or engineering decisions can introduce unintended algorithmic biases that result in negative outcomes for some groups or individuals.

Lastly, the use of AI may negatively impact public trust if the models being used are opaque in the way they arrive at decisions. Creating models with high explainability allows all stakeholders, including the public to easily understand how the AI models operate.