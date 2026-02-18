What is data archiving?

Data archiving refers to the process of moving data that is no longer actively in use to a separate storage system for long-term data retention. It is sometimes referred to as Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) because it involves a broader strategy for managing an organization’s data lifecycle.

With a data archiving strategy in place, organizations get the best of both worlds: They can still keep and access inactive data when needed, while ensuring it does not take up active storage space or consume needed resources.

Data archiving vs. data backup

Both data backups and data archives are essential to an organization’s data management strategy, but it’s important to understand the difference between the two. In a nutshell, backups are used for the short-term storage of active data in the event that data recovery is needed. In a typical enterprise, all data is subject to backup. Conversely, data archives are used for long-term storage of inactive yet still important data that may be needed in the future. Data archiving may be reserved for more critical or sensitive data, such as expired contracts or transactional records, audit logs and historical marketing campaign results.

With a data backup process, copies of active data are saved elsewhere to ensure business continuity in the event of data loss, damage or inaccessibility. A data backup usually saves data exactly as it exists in the original file, database or server. To retrieve the data — which is rarely indexed — you need to know the specific version of the data you need and its location.

Data archives, on the other hand, store data that is critical but not actively needed in an indexed manner. This allows users to retrieve the data more intelligently by using search parameters such as keywords within the contents of a file, its author or its origin.