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What is Big Data Analytics and How Does It Work?

This article will cover what big data analytics is and how it works. It will explore the tools, methods and solutions that help businesses turn big data into actionable insights. Big data analytics is crucial in today's business landscape, enabling organizations to uncover hidden patterns, improve decision-making, reduce costs and foster innovation.

  • Overview
  • What is Big Data Analytics?
  • Big Data vs Traditional Data
  • How Does Big Data Analytics Work
  • Why Is Big Data Analytics Important?
  • Big Data Analytics Methods
  • Benefits of Big Data Analyitcs
  • Challenges of Big Data Analytics
  • Big Data Analytics Use Cases
  • Big Data Analytics Tool
  • Conclusion
  • Big Data Analytics Tools FAQs
  • Customers Using Snowflake
  • Snowflake Resources

Overview

Big data analytics is a transformative approach to processing large, complex datasets. Although it may sound dry at first, analytics opens doors to valuable insights: uncovering trends, optimizing operations and enabling data-driven decision-making across industries. Being able to quickly analyze and gain intelligence from large collections of structured and unstructured data can and has led to advancements and breakthroughs from healthcare to manufacturing.

What is big data analytics?

Big data analytics is the process of rapidly collecting and analyzing enormous, diverse datasets to find meaningful commercial or scientific insights. Big data analytics services specifically address the challenges presented by data flowing in extreme volume and speed, and arriving in various formats (structured, semi-structured and unstructured). By leveraging scalable, cloud-native compute power, analytics extracts predictive insights and trends that would be invisible to legacy processing systems. Ultimately, it allows organizations to evolve from reactive reporting to proactive, data-driven strategy and superior decision-making. 

Big data analytics fundamentally differs from traditional data analytics by focusing on the scale and complexity of the data, rather than just summaries. While traditional methods rely on limited, structured samples to analyze past events, big data analytics processes the entirety of high-velocity, multi-format data to build predictive models.

 

The five V’s of big data analytics

While volume, velocity and variety traditionally define the complexity of big data, the modern definition extends to the five Vs to fully capture the essential challenges and necessary outcomes of big data analytics. These additional factors — veracity and value — dictate whether the data is trustworthy and ultimately profitable for the business.

  • Volume: This refers to the sheer scale of the data — think petabytes or even exabytes — generated daily. Traditional databases simply can't store or efficiently query this amount of information.

  • Velocity: This is the speed at which data is created, collected and processed. In many modern use cases, like fraud detection or stock trading, insights need to be extracted in near real time, often within milliseconds.

  • Variety: Data today comes in diverse formats, including transactional records (structured), sensor data and web logs (semi-structured), and social media posts or videos (unstructured). Effective analytics must be able to harmonize and analyze all of these different types of data together.

  • Veracity: Data must be trustworthy and accurate for use in analytics or AI models, or it could lead to harmful outcomes. Using low veracity data requires robust data cleansing, governance and quality assurance processes to ensure the analytical insights derived are reliable and not misleading.
  • Value: Value is the ultimate goal of big data analytics: extracting meaningful, useful and profitable insights from massive datasets. If a company can successfully achieve volume, velocity, variety and veracity, then value is the resulting business outcome. Value includes competitive edge, cost savings, optimized decisions, innovation or new revenue streams. Essentially, data is only "big" if it ultimately yields value to an organization.

Big data vs. traditional data

There is no single factor that determines whether something is big or traditional data. Some of the fundamental differences include the value, as mentioned above, and whether it can be effectively analyzed by traditional or older tools. Traditional data is structured, like in databases, and relies on statistical methods and traditional querying tools like SQL to be analyzed. Big data is fast-moving and includes vast datasets in disparate formats, including structured, unstructured and semi-structured data. Traditional data analysis tools cannot process or analyze the scale or complexity of big data, so big data requires distributed systems and advanced tools like machine learning for analysis. 

Traditional data analytics handles a manageable volume of information, like running an end-of-day sales report from a single, structured financial database by processing it in predictable batches. Conversely, big data analytics solutions are necessary when dealing with a massive volume of streaming data, such as a global ride-sharing app monitoring millions of vehicles. In this situation, for example, data needs to be ingested and processed with high velocity (in milliseconds) to calculate real-time estimated times of arrival and dynamic pricing. 

Here, big data must also handle massive variety, integrating structured GPS coordinates with unstructured driver feedback text and images. Sophisticated techniques are required to manage the veracity (trustworthiness) and ensure that the ultimate business value is extracted, a complexity for which traditional systems are simply not built.

How does big data analytics work?

Big data analytics operates through a systematic, end-to-end workflow designed to handle massive scale and complexity, ultimately turning raw information into actionable insights. To illustrate this process, let's use the hypothetical example of a major credit card company seeking to prevent real-time financial fraud.

The workflow for this example demonstrates how big data analytics insights transform continuous streams of transactional data into predictive models and immediate alerts, requiring specialized cloud technologies at every stage.

 

Data collection (ingestion)

This initial stage involves gathering massive volumes of high-velocity data from diverse sources. For example, the credit card company continuously ingests billions of real-time events: every purchase, ATM withdrawal and online login attempt from card swipes, e-commerce APIs and application logs worldwide.

 

Data cleaning and preprocessing

Raw data is often messy, requiring immediate cleansing, standardization and enrichment to ensure accuracy. This is the transformation stage. Data discovery is an inherent part of these stages, as it involves exploring and understanding the data before or during analysis. Duplicates, errors or weak data can create misleading insights. With the credit card company example, data streams are instantly checked for missing fields, standardized (for example, ensuring all time zones are uniform), and enriched with external data like known fraud blacklists or customer location history.

 

Data storage and management

The massive, transformed datasets must be stored in scalable, flexible architectures that separate compute from storage. The credit card company’s clean data is stored in a cloud data platform, which handles the petabytes of records, allowing different analysis teams to access the same single source of truth without impacting performance.

 

Data analysis 

This is where advanced techniques like machine learning and statistical modeling are applied to discover patterns and predict outcomes. For example, machine learning models can analyze a user's purchase history, location and spending habits against a transaction in real time. If the model detects a statistically significant anomaly  — for example, a card used in two continents within an hour — it flags the transaction.

 

Data visualization and reporting

The final stage involves presenting the complex findings through dashboards or automated actions for business users. At the hypothetical credit card company, automated systems are instantly triggered to block the suspicious transaction and send a fraud alert text message to the customer. Meanwhile, data analysts view dashboards showing aggregate trends of fraud attempts across different regions and card types for strategic planning.

Why is big data analytics important?

Big data analytics is an important component of business intelligence because it moves beyond retrospective reporting and into predictive insights and analysis. Having this mechanism to turn vast stores of data, even unstructured data, into actionable insights gains businesses a massive competitive advantage by driving everything from revenue to efficiency to customer experience. 

This process immediately enhances decision-making by replacing guesswork with intelligence that answers what will likely happen next and how best to proceed, creating a competitive advantage.

Beyond strategy, big data directly impacts the bottom line and customer relationships. It drives operational efficiency by analyzing streaming data from every machine and system, allowing for predictive maintenance and the elimination of wasteful spending across global workflows. Simultaneously, it fosters a deeper customer understanding by merging diverse data — from transactions to social sentiment — to build a granular, 360-degree view that fuels hyper-personalized offers and boosts customer loyalty. The analysis of data at extreme velocity also acts as the primary defense for risk mitigation, instantly detecting and neutralizing threats like financial fraud and cyber intrusions in real-time.

Big data analytics methods

Big data analytics has a few main analytical approaches:

 

Descriptive analytics

Descriptive analytics is the most fundamental analysis, using data to answer the question of what happened in the past. It involves aggregating, counting and summarizing data to provide context on past events and performance, such as sales data from a past quarter. 

 

Diagnostic analytics

Techniques like data mining and causality aim to determine “why” something happened to try to determine the root cause of a specific outcome, like a particular campaign that led to customer leads or reduced churn.

 

Predictive analytics

Using statistical models and machine learning, this type of analysis leverages past patterns to forecast future probabilities, answering the question, "What is likely to happen next?" This can be applied to many industries and use cases, including forecasting future sales demand, predicting maintenance on auto fleets, or anticipating when students are likely to fall behind and need preemptive support. Predictive analytics is a powerful tool in marketing, where data-driven insights can shape campaigns and help attract, retain and nurture customers. This is where the power of big data analytics enables the capabilities of ML and AI models.

 

Prescriptive analytics

This is one of the most advanced forms of big data analytics, going beyond predicting what might happen to prescribing what we should do about it. It often uses optimization and simulation to guide real-time decisions, such as dynamically adjusting pricing to maximize profit based on current inventory and demand.

Benefits of big data analytics

Big data analytics delivers measurable value across an entire enterprise by enabling a range of critical, data-driven benefits that directly impact profitability, strategy and risk. Some of these benefits include:

 

Cost reduction and operational efficiency

Analyzing streaming data from supply chains and sensors helps companies identify and eliminate waste, allowing for precise resource allocation and enabling predictive maintenance to prevent costly equipment downtime. 

 

Enhanced customer insights

By integrating and analyzing transactions alongside unstructured data like social media sentiment, organizations gain a granular, 360-degree view of the consumer, moving far beyond basic demographic understanding.

 

Faster decision-making

Big data empowers leaders to quickly move past guesswork, providing high-fidelity, data-driven intelligence that not only forecasts future outcomes but also suggests the best course of action.

 

Improved product development

Analytics uncovers hidden patterns in customer behavior and preferences, guiding product teams to refine existing offerings or swiftly develop innovative new features that directly address market demand.

 

Competitive advantage

By leveraging deep, timely insights to inform strategy and innovation, big data analytics enables a company to significantly improve its market position. This results directly in greater revenue generation, customer satisfaction and more. 

 

Risk management and fraud detection

The ability to process data at extreme velocity is essential for modern defense, allowing financial institutions and security teams to instantly detect and neutralize anomalous transactions or cyber intrusions in real time.

Challenges of big data analytics

Despite the transformative potential of big data analytics, organizations face substantial challenges in effectively harnessing this information, primarily due to the sheer scale and complexity inherent in the five V’s. These difficulties include technical, security and talent areas, requiring modern, integrated solutions to overcome.

 

Data volume

Simply storing and processing petabytes of information is costly, and traditional infrastructure often fails to handle the massive scale of data generated daily.

 

Data variety

The need to integrate and harmonize many different data formats — from structured databases to unstructured video and text — creates complex and labor-intensive data pipelines.

 

Data velocity

Processing continuous, high-speed streams of incoming data in real time requires specialized streaming technologies that must be built and maintained efficiently.

 

Data quality and veracity

Because data is originating from numerous sources at different levels of reliability, ensuring the accuracy, consistency and trustworthiness of the information remains a fundamental hurdle.

 

Security and privacy

Protecting massive, distributed datasets that contain sensitive customer information introduces complex compliance risks and governance challenges that may be subject to various global regulations.

 

Scalability and performance 

Organizations face the challenge of ensuring their data platforms can scale instantly to meet fluctuating demand without compromising query speed or incurring excessive operational costs.

 

Talent and expertise

Big data analysis methods require skilled data scientists and engineers who have the specific expertise to manage, optimize and draw value from complex big data technologies.

Big data analytics use cases

Big data analytics, when powered by modern cloud data platforms, unlocks distinct, high-value use cases tailored to the specific data challenges of every major industry. These use cases include:

 

Healthcare

By unifying unstructured patient notes, clinical trial data and claims information, providers can create a 360-degree view of a patient to personalize care pathways and improve overall health outcomes.

 

Finance

Financial institutions use the high-velocity processing of big data analytics to analyze billions of transactions in real time for instant fraud detection, predictive analytics and powering sophisticated algorithmic trading strategies.

 

Retail

Retailers combine online clickstream data, loyalty program records and inventory levels to forecast demand accurately and deliver hyper-personalized product recommendations that drive increased sales.

 

Manufacturing

Being able to integrate massive volumes of IT and operational technology (OT) sensor data from the manufacturing factory floor enables predictive maintenance and helps optimize production processes for greater operational efficiency.

 

Transportation and logistics

Organizations analyze real-time GPS and weather data alongside historical trends to optimize complex delivery routes, proactively manage fleet operations and enhance supply chain resilience.

 

Education

Universities centralize student, faculty and administrative records to create a 360-degree view, allowing them to identify at-risk students and personalize learning interventions to boost retention. Analysis also helps reduce waste in buildings usage and supports alumni relations and fundraising. 

 

Entertainment

Media companies analyze large sets of viewing habits and social sentiment data to inform content creation strategy and optimize real-time content recommendations, maximizing subscriber engagement and retention.

Big data analytics tools

The massive scale and complexity of modern data means that single-server relational tools aren’t enough anymore. Big data analytics requires a robust ecosystem of specialized technologies. These tools are often categorized by function: storage, processing and analysis. Here are examples of some popular big data analytics tools:

 

Hadoop

Apache Hadoop is a foundational, open-source framework built to manage and process immense datasets by distributing the workload across a network of standard servers. It provides the essential capabilities of fault-tolerant, petabyte-scale storage and batch processing.

 

Spark

Apache Spark is an advanced, multi-language processing engine engineered for speed. It accelerates analytical workloads, particularly machine learning, by keeping data resident in memory across the cluster, leading to superior performance over disk-based systems.

 

Stream analytics tools

This specialized software is used to ingest and analyze data the instant it is generated — a "data in motion" approach. This is crucial for use cases that require immediate insights, such as monitoring Internet of Things (IoT) sensors or detecting financial fraud within milliseconds.

 

Distributed storage

These architectures are designed to break massive files into chunks and spread them securely across numerous physical or virtual machines. This design ensures virtually unlimited scalability and high data durability, and eliminates single points of failure.

 

Data mining tools

This software sits on top of the processing and storage layers, and employs sophisticated statistical and machine learning algorithms to autonomously comb through enormous datasets. These tools can surface hidden correlations, identify outliers and discover patterns for predictive modeling.

 

NoSQL databases

These are a diverse family of non-relational database technologies tailored to handle flexible data models, including semi-structured and unstructured data. They provide the agility and massive horizontal scalability that strict, fixed-schema databases cannot offer.

 

Data warehouses

Data warehouses are modern, cloud-native platforms optimized for high-performance analytical queries on vast volumes of clean, structured data. They are engineered to separate computing power from storage, allowing resources to scale up or down independently based on fluctuating demand.

Conclusion

Big data analytics is no longer an optional IT function. It is now a strategic imperative that defines modern business leadership. By mastering the complexity of the five V’s (volume, velocity, variety, veracity, value), organizations gain the power to go beyond backward-looking reports and convert immense stores of raw, diverse data into precise forward-looking intelligence. The ultimate power of this discipline is its ability to drive innovation and stay competitive in a data-driven world. Analytics empowers companies to optimize their workflows, anticipate market shifts and deliver hyper-personalized customer experiences, increasing revenue and operational efficiency as a result. In a world where data assets are growing exponentially, the capacity to transform this data into actionable insights is the single most defining factor for achieving sustained business advantage.

Big data analytics FAQs

Big data analytics serves as the engine for modern business intelligence, providing the raw power and advanced modeling capabilities necessary to handle massive, complex datasets. Business analytics then takes the resulting insights, models and trends and translates them directly into operational strategies and actionable management decisions.

The two fields have heavy overlap and use some of the same tools, but have a different scope. Big data analytics is the engine that collects, cleans and processes the massive datasets, while data science is the discipline that uses that infrastructure to develop advanced, predictive knowledge and fundamentally new algorithms.

Big data analytics platforms are typically designed with built-in security features, including encryption and access controls, though overall security depends on proper configuration and governance. While handling massive, sensitive data creates risks, these systems protect it by using required measures like multi-factor authentication (MFA) and constant, automated encryption for all data. Ultimately, security relies on the company using these tools correctly, such as using role-based access controls (RBAC) to control who can access certain data. 