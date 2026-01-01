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Snowflake Events

Frequently Asked Questions

The most common questions about Snowflake's global events

Snowflake offers a variety of engaging events, both in-person and virtual, to suit your needs. These include Conferences, Tradeshows, hands-on Workshops, and more. For a complete list, please visit the Snowflake Events page.

Visit the Snowflake Event Partnership Opportunities site for more information on sponsorships available.

While some  of Snowflake Events offer access to Snowflake training and certifications, please feel free to visit the Snowflake Education & Training resources available here

Visit our Hands-on Labs page for more information on our instructor led-labs. 

Snowflake Summit 26 will take place June 1-4, 2026 in San Francisco, CA. To learn more, please check out our Summit page.

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