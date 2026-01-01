Chocolate Finance runs on AWS and thinks on Snowflake, and that’s how we make life richer.

My name is Thomas, and I’m the Chief Technology Officer at Chocolate Finance. The name is simple: everyone loves chocolate, and we want people to be happy about their money. We invest in short-term, investment-grade fixed income securities, but we’re not just trying to offer the best rates in the market. Our mission is to raise the bar on personal finance in general.

Our application is built mostly on AWS, and I did not necessarily want to fragment the ecosystem without good reason. Snowflake has a number of components that make integrating with AWS very ergonomic, such as native S3 stages and things like Snowpipe, which can be attached directly to buckets as a notification destination. We also utilize features like the native Snowflake destination for Amazon Data Firehose to stream our event-driven data directly into Snowflake. This is the perfect marriage between AWS, where we produce the information, and Snowflake, where we ingest it.

One of the main challenges we had before introducing a real-time data extraction platform was that our extraction was essentially batch-based, and even if it was relatively frequent, there were clear consequences to relying on data that isn’t fresh. With Snowflake, the reporting time lag reduced drastically from up to 24 hours down to real time. For a digital-native fintech that operates 24/7, that is extremely important. In business terms, that also meant being able to automate more processes without relying on heavier engineering effort, giving the ability to build to more people across the organization outside traditional technical groups.

Reaction became pre-emption because we had real-time information. We could monitor customer behavior much more accurately and use that to iterate on things like campaigns even as they were running, as well as plan the roadmap for future initiatives with a lot more confidence.

The biggest advantage has been rooted in the synergy of data and AI, empowering people who were previously constrained by technology. Every team member in our company is able to access insights on Snowflake because all the relevant data is consolidated there, and they have access to AI tools within Snowflake to help them navigate and query that data.

Snowflake blends the benefits of build versus buy really well. For us, it’s a platform we build on, yet we receive the advantages typically expected from an off-the-shelf platform—specifically, high-level features that make integration much more streamlined and ergonomic.