Australian Payments Plus Powers National Payment Infrastructure with Snowflake and AWS

Australian Payments Plus was born about three and a half years ago through the amalgamation of BPAY Group, eftpos, which is the direct debit card network, and also NPPA, which is the real-time payment infrastructure. We are the critical infrastructure for the country, and we are very proud to be a domestic payment company. At AP+, data is vital. So it's the lifeblood of everything that we do. Without data, we would not have the trustable, actionable business insight. Without data, we can't innovate. In the light of our AI era, data is everything.

AWS and Snowflake is the backbone of our data foundation, and the relationship is built on trust, alignment, and also the longevity. I find it is really invaluable for us to have this partnership—the better together. We are a technology company. Snowflake is a technology company. We have deep technology integrations: 50-plus of our AWS services integrated with Snowflake's platform, powering Cortex AI, which is their AI platform around data, around security, governance, ETL, and other services that are actually embedded as a part of that platform. So customers can leverage Snowflake's functionality while Snowflake can actually build on some of those core components provided by AWS. So customers get the best of both worlds.

Technology is very accessible. Information is very accessible. We need to have the pace to the market. And also, we have to lower the cost of payment. And this is the one thing that at Snowflake, that we see it's a great partner because you don't actually need to train a lot of engineers and have the right answer at the right time, at the fingertips that they can get on and do the work that they needed to do. So we find that's the beauty of Snowflake is the continuous innovation and really understanding what the customer needs and pivot to the way that of the customer behavior. All the automation capability or the future roadmap that we've seen from Snowflake is definitely invaluable for us.

AWS and Snowflake, when we joined hand and when we engage our customers, number one thing we look at is how do we simplify that experience for customers? Better commercial engagement, better integrated solution as well, making sure that customers get to see the end-to-end of their more application of business systems, as well as data and analytics as well. We are on Snowflake Cortex. We are using the Snowpark, and that is the throughput that we can gain. And it's the one platform that can serve different purposes, having different use cases. So we can do a lot of different POC and pilot in the partnership with our member and customer. That is really invaluable for us to change the game. There's no trade without payments, and no payments without the data. And the platform is Snowflake.