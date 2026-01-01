CUSTOMER STORIES
Australian Payments Plus Powers National Payment Infrastructure with Snowflake and AWS
Australian Payments Plus relies on data as its lifeblood. By partnering with Snowflake, the organization built a robust data foundation to gain trustworthy, actionable business insights and accelerate innovation.
IndustryFinancial Services
LocationAustralia
Story highlights
- Unifying on a single platform for innovation: Australian Payments Plus (AP+) was created by merging three major payment organizations, making data central to its operations and innovation. The company's data foundation, built on Snowflake and AWS, is critical to its mission.
- Empowering teams for faster insights: The Snowflake platform allows AP+ to accelerate time to market and lower the cost of payments. Engineers can get the answers they need at their fingertips without extensive training, enabling them to focus on their work.
- Simplifying data and powering AI: With Snowflake, AP+ uses Cortex AI and Snowpark to gain significant throughput and leverage a single, unified platform for a variety of use cases and business needs. This partnership provides an integrated solution, making data and information highly accessible.
Video Transcript
Australian Payments Plus was born about three and a half years ago through the amalgamation of BPAY Group, eftpos, which is the direct debit card network, and also NPPA, which is the real-time payment infrastructure. We are the critical infrastructure for the country, and we are very proud to be a domestic payment company. At AP+, data is vital. So it's the lifeblood of everything that we do. Without data, we would not have the trustable, actionable business insight. Without data, we can't innovate. In the light of our AI era, data is everything.
AWS and Snowflake is the backbone of our data foundation, and the relationship is built on trust, alignment, and also the longevity. I find it is really invaluable for us to have this partnership—the better together. We are a technology company. Snowflake is a technology company. We have deep technology integrations: 50-plus of our AWS services integrated with Snowflake's platform, powering Cortex AI, which is their AI platform around data, around security, governance, ETL, and other services that are actually embedded as a part of that platform. So customers can leverage Snowflake's functionality while Snowflake can actually build on some of those core components provided by AWS. So customers get the best of both worlds.
Technology is very accessible. Information is very accessible. We need to have the pace to the market. And also, we have to lower the cost of payment. And this is the one thing that at Snowflake, that we see it's a great partner because you don't actually need to train a lot of engineers and have the right answer at the right time, at the fingertips that they can get on and do the work that they needed to do. So we find that's the beauty of Snowflake is the continuous innovation and really understanding what the customer needs and pivot to the way that of the customer behavior. All the automation capability or the future roadmap that we've seen from Snowflake is definitely invaluable for us.
AWS and Snowflake, when we joined hand and when we engage our customers, number one thing we look at is how do we simplify that experience for customers? Better commercial engagement, better integrated solution as well, making sure that customers get to see the end-to-end of their more application of business systems, as well as data and analytics as well. We are on Snowflake Cortex. We are using the Snowpark, and that is the throughput that we can gain. And it's the one platform that can serve different purposes, having different use cases. So we can do a lot of different POC and pilot in the partnership with our member and customer. That is really invaluable for us to change the game. There's no trade without payments, and no payments without the data. And the platform is Snowflake.