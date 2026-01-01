Vay Transforms City Driving in Las Vegas with Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud

New York has the Subway. Paris has the Metro. Las Vegas has…cars. The metropolitan area of Las Vegas is one of the most car dependent metros in the United States. It’s also one of the most expensive places to have a vehicle, which makes automobile ownership both a necessity and a burden.

Founded in 2018, German remote driving company Vay is transforming the face of transport for the Vegas residents and its 40 million yearly visitors. Bridging the gap between a car share app and ride-hailing service, the company uses remote, human drivers to transport electric vehicles on demand to customers, wherever they are in the city. The service provides all the advantages of having a car, and none of the hassles of owning one — which makes navigating Vegas less of a gamble.

“Our mission is to have fewer vehicles just standing around in cities,” says Philipp Leufke, AI Principal Data Analyst at Vay. “We want better space utilization, and for people to have less need to own a car without that being restrictive.”

Data plays a vital role in delivering Vay’s flexible car share experience. Since 2023, the company has been using Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to power the insights that drive the business.