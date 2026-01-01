Buying and selling energy is a complex business — even small errors can cost millions of dollars. Not only are traders under pressure to buy energy more than a year in advance at the best prices, but they also have to balance supply with real-time consumer demand. This means that even the best-considered decisions can result in undersupply or oversupply, leading to cost inefficiencies and, in the worst case, blackouts.

To get these decisions right, data is a critical part of any energy supplier’s operations — including Romande Energie, which buys 70% of its supplied electricity. Data-generating smart meters have changed the game for Romande Energie, allowing the company to accurately analyze customer consumption and predict future demand.

Data also presents a unique opportunity for Romande Energie to improve network efficiency, optimizing everything from infrastructure renewal plans to changing customer consumption behavior. But combining, processing and analyzing countless data sources at scale to produce actionable insights is no easy feat.

As Nils Rinaldi, Data Team Lead at Romande Energie, explains, having the right data infrastructure in place makes all the difference: “We used to use Cloudera on-premises with one development and one production environment. But the environments were weighted towards production, so when our developers tried to run SQL queries on the development environment, they would often fail. We also couldn’t integrate our platform with SNP Glue, a change data capture software solution, meaning we couldn’t extract data from large tables.” Managing an on-premises platform also created significant maintenance challenges for Romande Energie, requiring its team to perform regular out-of-hours upgrades and fend off increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks.

What’s more, Romande Energie’s traders rely on up-to-date data that’s available no later than 10 a.m. each day to make accurate energy purchasing decisions. But due to performance limitations and data volumes, they had to make do with day-old data — causing substantial cost implications.

To ingest, combine, process and analyze wide-ranging data sets at scale, Romande Energie needed a scalable data platform that could offer near-limitless performance without costing the earth.