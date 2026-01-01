Red Sea Global Combines Luxury Travel with Sustainable Development Using Agentic AI

Having the right information is vital for providing standout customer experiences. RSG collects huge amounts of data — around a billion rows — from various sources. The company monitors interactions from its customers at every possible touchpoint. But it also has data from IoT sensors that monitor things like irrigation and electricity use across its resorts. Further data streams give insight into operations to ensure development is completed sustainably, on time and within budget.

However, the company’s data architecture was initially disconnected and inconsistent, containing dozens of different environments spun up to meet the needs of individual departments. This restricted RSG’s ability to gain the bird’s-eye view needed to understand and anticipate customer needs.

“Our goal is to create luxury destinations that people really want to visit,” says Ulysses Demos, Senior Director of the Data Management and Protection Office at Red Sea Global. “We have to fully understand the visitor journey to make experiences spectacular, so we needed a complete, 360-degree view of our operations.”

Demos needed a platform that would provide a central store for all the company’s data, making it accessible to every part of the business. But there were other considerations too. Firstly, RSG must meet the regulatory requirements of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, so governance and visitor privacy was a priority. Secondly, Demos wanted to deploy LLMs to allow internal users to interact with data without the support of the company’s data team, which is made up of only 12 people. With a team this size, not every department has access to a data analyst, so Demos knew that AI could enable more parity across its data landscape and remove barriers to insight.

“We built our first local LLM in 2023 but couldn’t deploy it due to lacking the right supporting hardware,” says Demos. “So we started evaluating cloud platforms, because overall we needed a better location and the best home for our solution — that was Snowflake.”