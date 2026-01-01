RavenPack Accelerates Financial Insights and AI Innovation at Global Scale

When your business deals in data, collecting and processing intelligence is just half the battle. You also have to find a way to quickly and securely send data to customers. It was a challenge for RavenPack, one that Roberto Martin, the company’s database manager, felt keenly.

“Whether it’s hedge funds, banks or asset managers, our customers all place a great deal of importance on speed and data safety,” Roberto Martin says. “Streamlining the way customers access our data is critical to client satisfaction and enhancing data usability.”

With a repository consisting of multiple petabytes of data, RavenPack was quickly finding that traditional FTP and ETL processes were leading to extended loading times that weren’t keeping up with customer demands. Plus, teams were operating in silos across different regions and cloud platforms, making data sharing difficult, time-consuming and costly.

As it began looking internally, it also found its legacy data platform was limiting cross-functional collaboration within the organization and slowing down efforts to develop AI-driven insights and products.

Roberto Martin and his team continued looking for a solution and eventually found it close to home. “When we met with customers, they told us they were using the AI Data Cloud. It quickly became clear that Snowflake was becoming a preferred channel for data sharing. So we saw an opportunity to meet our clients where they are — while improving scalability and simplifying integration.”