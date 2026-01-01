Neema Breaks Down Barriers to Cross-Border Payments — and AI Adoption — With Snowflake

In an increasingly globalized world, financial services remain as one of the sectors where requirements and regulations still vary across countries. For individuals who relocate for work or move around frequently, and for companies that serve global clients or manage international operations, managing money across borders payments can be unnecessarily complex.

Neema’s mission is to simplify global money movement, making it easier for individuals and businesses to send and receive funds across currencies, no matter where they are.

Before Neema, many of its users had to rely on traditional methods to send money, often at a high cost and with long delays. Since launching in 2017, Neema has made sending money across borders dramatically simpler and more affordable for its customers. In 2023, it expanded its infrastructure to support financial institutions and Electronic Money Institutions (EMIs), enabling them to offer faster and more reliable cross-border payments to their clients. Today, with Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, Neema is leveraging cutting-edge AI solutions to bring even more speed, efficiency and intelligence to global money movement.