aiOla Brings Voice AI to Complex Industries – With Snowflake

In the age of AI, voice-to-text technology is prolific, serving everyone from call center agents to content creators. It’s used to automatically generate subtitles, transcribe customer interactions, route calls to the right agents and perform sentiment analysis that uncovers vital insights.

The tech has huge potential to deliver all sorts of benefits, and for those entering an increasingly saturated market, it’s important to find a niche.

aiOla is a deep tech lab for voice, speech and conversational AI. Its mission is to bring new efficiencies to enterprise customers with voice-to-data and workflow capabilities designed to serve the world’s frontline workers across industries such as aviation, logistics, shipping, manufacturing and maintenance. The company’s proprietary technology replaces the need to manually fill out forms, file reports and input information into various systems. Instead, users can do this with seamless, natural language interactions and watch forms populate themselves.

“We’re reinventing data entry for these companies,” says Naor Fliker, Director of Product Marketing at aiOla. “Think about how much time it takes for employees to fill out all these forms. We can change the worker experience, and processes that once took hours can now be done in minutes.”

To deliver this service, aiOla uses Snowflake to turn unstructured data into actionable insight. As a result, the company is saving thousands of dollars a month, while gaining improved speed, scalability and governance.